Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Slovakia
  5. CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS

CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS

Save
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS

CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, FacadeCADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Image 4 of 37CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Image 5 of 37CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Renovation, Extension
Bratislava, Slovakia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michal Vršanský

Text description provided by the architects. The project addresses the conversion of the original dining hall and special classrooms into a more comprehensive structure of core classrooms to meet current requirements for energy efficiency and hygiene. It significantly increases the kitchen's capacity and nearly doubles the overall volume. Instead of the original special classrooms, there are now core classrooms, facilities for teachers and the school caretaker, as well as new multifunctional outdoor space.

Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michal Vršanský
Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Facade
© Michal Vršanský

The original staircase and social facilities are replaced by a new, expanded five-story structure, which includes a staircase, social facilities, offices, and technical spaces. The structure is distinguished by its architectural expression, unique tectonic character, and materials.

Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Michal Vršanský
Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Image 27 of 37
Plan - Ground floor

The cleanliness of the prefabricated concrete facade contrasts with the colorful scraped plaster of the original building. The dining hall itself is expanded by one floor for the newly created classrooms. The superstructure adopts the tectonics of the original with a subtle expressive shift. It is separated from the original structure, although the materials remain the same. New elements include subtle "architraves" around openings.

Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Image 4 of 37
© Michal Vršanský
Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Image 5 of 37
© Michal Vršanský

The new architectural layer refers to the work and era of architect Vladimír Dedeček, which will be further emphasized by an integrated artwork on this theme (Mgr. Art. Ivana Palečková). The design does not "infantilize" the requirements of the elementary school and is based on simplicity and practicality, both spatial and material. Despite new extensive spatial and functional requirements, the design preserves architectural quality enriched with a new architectural and meaningful layer.

Save this picture!
CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Michal Vršanský

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AOCR
Office
INDEKS
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionSlovakia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionSlovakia
Cite: "CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS" 08 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014179/cadrova-reconstruction-and-addition-aocr-plus-indeks> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags