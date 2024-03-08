CADROVÁ Reconstruction and Addition / AOCR + INDEKS

+ 32

Program / Use / Building Function: Grammar school pavilion with dining areas, communal spaces, and equipment.

City: Bratislava

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. The project addresses the conversion of the original dining hall and special classrooms into a more comprehensive structure of core classrooms to meet current requirements for energy efficiency and hygiene. It significantly increases the kitchen's capacity and nearly doubles the overall volume. Instead of the original special classrooms, there are now core classrooms, facilities for teachers and the school caretaker, as well as new multifunctional outdoor space.

The original staircase and social facilities are replaced by a new, expanded five-story structure, which includes a staircase, social facilities, offices, and technical spaces. The structure is distinguished by its architectural expression, unique tectonic character, and materials.

The cleanliness of the prefabricated concrete facade contrasts with the colorful scraped plaster of the original building. The dining hall itself is expanded by one floor for the newly created classrooms. The superstructure adopts the tectonics of the original with a subtle expressive shift. It is separated from the original structure, although the materials remain the same. New elements include subtle "architraves" around openings.

The new architectural layer refers to the work and era of architect Vladimír Dedeček, which will be further emphasized by an integrated artwork on this theme (Mgr. Art. Ivana Palečková). The design does not "infantilize" the requirements of the elementary school and is based on simplicity and practicality, both spatial and material. Despite new extensive spatial and functional requirements, the design preserves architectural quality enriched with a new architectural and meaningful layer.