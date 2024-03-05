Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Sweden
  5. Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter

Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter

Save
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter

Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamNyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, WindowsNyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Door, BeamNyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Johan Fowelin
Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Image 11 of 14
Plan - First floor

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1955, Nyckelviksskolan on Lidingö provides pre-university courses in art, crafts, architecture, and design and vocational training for craft educators. When the need for expanded and more appropriate premises arose, Marge Arkitekter was tasked with designing an extension that would primarily house the ceramic and sculpture workshops.

Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Johan Fowelin

The remit was to create an extension that should relate to the plaster and brick façades of the existing school buildings. In this context, the new extension serves as both a connecting link and as an additional layer of a further layer added to the whole. The building volume appears as a wedged-in brick monolith, a sculptural block whose surfaces have been chiseled with large, wooden-framed glass openings.

Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Johan Fowelin

The volume adapts itself to the existing buildings with an independent and contemporary expression. The extension asserts itself by extending its façade between the existing buildings and creating an embracing, inviting east-facing entrance. The sculpture studios have been fitted with lanterns that provide light from above. The souterrain floor to the west faces a future sculpture park.

Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Johan Fowelin

To create a gentle transition between the plastered main building and the workshop building’s sacked brick façade, the façades of the extension are rendered in brick of shifting red tones. The façades are laid on site in varying bonds that provide a cohesive and precise expression. The frame is a hybrid of steel and prefabricated concrete with a ceiling of glulam beams framing the roof lights in the studios.

Save this picture!
Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Johan Fowelin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lidingö, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marge Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSweden
Cite: "Nyckelviksskolan Workshop / Marge Arkitekter" 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014118/nyckelviksskolan-workshop-marge-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags