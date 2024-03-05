Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

Save
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO

KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior PhotographyKN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, StairsKN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, CountertopKN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Minamikyūshū, Japan
  • Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro, KIDS DESIGN LABO
  • City: Minamikyūshū
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. Based on the concept of "a facility that enchants the original landscape and provides opportunities for authentic experiences," a kindergarten has been newly constructed in Minamikyushu City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Exterior Photography
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography
© Ryuji Inoue

The landscape of mountains and fields is a common sight in many places in Japan and is an ordinary scenery that locals need to pay more attention to. Therefore, it is believed that people often fail to notice the beauty of these landscapes, such as the changing colors of nature that occur throughout the day and the seasons. Moreover, the recent diversification of indoor activities such as watching videos and playing games has led to a lack of opportunities for learning and growth that arise from real-life experiences. Additionally, the decline in children's physical abilities, which is a current trend, has highlighted the issue that children in the countryside are more prone to physical inactivity due to the disadvantages of the modern car-centric society.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Image 20 of 22
Plan

Therefore, the aim was to capture the overlooked and ordinary landscapes through architecture and create them into beautiful scenery unique to the location. Simultaneously, we aimed to enhance the play areas facilities increase opportunities for physical activity, and create a space where children can learn through real experiences through play. The “large window that captures the original landscape” in the dining room and the “corridor on the veranda that lets in the breeze” connecting the nursery to the outside allow children to experience the beauty of nature and the passage of time throughout the four seasons from anywhere, nurturing their love for their hometown and sensitivity.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Image 22 of 22
Sections

The grand staircase used for dropping off and picking up children connects to a climbing net, creating a combination of various play areas such as slides, cave-like spaces, and observation platforms. This design allows children to explore and play freely in all directions. Moreover, although locations with differences in elevation are often considered risky and avoided, children naturally understand what is dangerous through play and engage accordingly. The net play equipment, which spreads across the walls in all directions like an ant's nest, provides a sectional view of the children's activities, allowing parents or guardians to observe them with peace of mind. It also serves as a place where children can feel a sense of growth by reaching heights they couldn't climb before.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Ryuji Inoue

To provide opportunities for experiencing the charm of the local area known for its Buddhist altars while playing, playground using interior materials related to altars, such as lacquer, gold leaf, and mirrors, were planned. By purposely deliberately avoiding fancy play equipment in the garden, it blends in with the surrounding rice fields and mountains. It is also a place where children can run around and find ways to play by themselves.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Image 21 of 22
Elevations
Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Interior Photography
© Ryuji Inoue

The landscapes and experiences that children see and encounter during their early years greatly influence their personality development and physical growth. Among these, feeling the beauty of the local natural surroundings not only nurtures love for their hometown and sensitivity but also becomes a catalyst for children to develop an interest in the outside world. Additionally, by being in an environment that stimulates various activities, it not only creates opportunities for physical movement but also encourages children to devise their own play style and learn through real-life experiences.

Save this picture!
KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryuji Inoue

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Minamikyūshū, Kagoshima, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
Cite: "KN Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO" 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014086/kn-kindergarten-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags