What are Curated Widths Wooden Floors? Minimizing Waste with a Natural Aesthetic

Flooring plays a fundamental role in defining the ambiance and atmosphere of a space. Among the variety of options on the market, solid wood plank flooring stands out as a timeless choice. Known for their classic beauty and enveloping textures, these floors not only enhance the visual aspect of a room but also provide exceptional thermal comfort, resistance, and resilience, able to withstand wear and tear and heavy traffic. Their easy maintenance and durability are further markers of their quality, making them one of the favorite choices of architects, designers, and homeowners in search of long-lasting elegance and functionality for their projects.

When we look at a meticulously installed floor, we often forget that it was once part of a tree that was taken through a series of processes to eventually become the flooring product beneath our feet. The round trunk of the tree naturally results in boards of different dimensions, from the wide widths of the central core to the narrower dimensions of the outer layers. Various methods can be used to optimize the use of these trunks, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Generally, companies offer floors in pre-established, standardized widths. Dinesen, a Danish company that manufactures wooden floors, seeks to take advantage of this material's natural character, with its veins and shades of color, to create a floor that combines functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency. In pursuing greater respect for natural resources and a commitment to sustainability, the company has developed the possibility of combining different widths and lengths of wood flooring in a room. Curated Widths works with different floor widths, optimizing the use of the wood trunk and minimizing waste. This requires a specific approach to carefully plan the cutting process to extract various widths from different sections of the log, ensuring that the dimensions of each board are aligned with its natural grain patterns and structural integrity.

By carefully selecting and arranging the planks during installation, designers can create visually captivating patterns that highlight the natural beauty of the wood throughout the length of the trunk from which it came. The integration of variable-width flooring designs into architectural plans also allows for greater flexibility and creativity in using space, maximizing the aesthetic impact and functional versatility of the final installation. Below, we review projects that demonstrate the extraordinary potential of Curated Widths to bring life to any environment, infusing it with character and charm.

Located in Munich, Germany, the Brandhorst Museum was designed by Sauerbruch Hutton and houses a collection of 20th-century masterpieces in an exquisitely designed setting. Lined with Dinesen oak plank floors, the galleries serve as a refined yet discreet stage for the works of art on display. The use of different plank widths, finished in Classic Oak with White Oil, enhances the spatial experience, infusing the room with depth and fascination. With a thickness of 22 mm widths ranging from 200 mm to 300 mm and lengths from 2.5 m to 5 m, these floors evoke a sense of scale that transcends conventional boundaries, enveloping visitors in an immersive experience of art and perception, as observed by architect David Wegener.

Situated at the top of Aarhus Ø in Denmark, Substans Restaurant is renowned for both its space and gastronomy. Created by the duo Krøyer & Gatten, the Michelin-starred restaurant radiates warmth and sophistication. The choice of Dinesen Oak Natural flooring, meticulously laid in varying widths, serves as the cornerstone of the restaurant's inviting interior. Architect Kristian Gatten explains, "The planks are laid with small gaps to highlight the length of the room and the width of the planks," demonstrating a keen eye for detail that amplifies the overall aesthetic. In addition, this selection of flooring underlines the restaurant's dedication to sustainability and local sourcing, with Natural Oak planks with a thickness of 22 mm and mixed widths ranging from 200 mm to 300 mm, with lengths from 2 m to 5 m, all finished in Invisible Oil Coating.

In the historic city of Freising, Germany, the Stadtmuseum Freising is a beacon of the region's historic past. Housed in a restored building, the museum combines tradition with modernity, offering visitors an immersive journey through time. The decision to upgrade the existing larch wood floor with Douglas boards from Dinesen, finished with a mixture of caustic soda and natural soap, speaks volumes about the museum's commitment to aesthetic allure and practical functionality. With a robust thickness of 35 mm and widths ranging from 300 mm to 400 mm, and lengths of up to 7 m, these wide planks act as a harmonious canvas for displaying the museum's extensive collection. The natural finish gives the space a sense of warmth and character, enriching the visitor's experience with a tactile connection to the past.

In each of these case studies, Dinesen flooring plays a key role in elevating the overall design narrative, offering a timeless elegance that perfectly complements the architectural vision through the floor covering. From museums to restaurants, these spaces exemplify the transformative power of careful design and materials to touch our core.

