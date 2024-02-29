Terrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos

+ 21

Houses • La Plata, Argentina Architects: Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 741 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiarán

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ALP , Anacleto , Barone , CR Construcciones , Ceramicos La Plata , Electroplat , Giliberto Hnos. , Hidromat , La Loma , Maxi ceramicos , San Rafael

Lead Architects: Montone Martin, Fumeaux Sergio Luis, Strassera Juan Alejandro

City: La Plata

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the urban area of the city of La Plata, the building is situated on Av. 38 near Plaza Alsina. The area stands out for being purely residential but with proximity to the city center.

The main idea is based on the search for functionality and spatiality. The units, consisting of two rooms, are in constant dialogue with the outside to dissolve the limits of space, making the most of their views and the entry of natural light.

The building is designed with a type of architectural structure that promotes spatial continuity. In this way, it works with structurally visible elements. As a result, there is continuity between the balcony's expansion and the interior, gaining more space within the unit.