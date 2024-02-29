Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Terrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos

Terrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos - Interior Photography, Deck, HandrailTerrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, ChairTerrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsTerrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTerrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos - More Images

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos
  Area:  741
  Year:  2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALP, Anacleto, Barone, CR Construcciones, Ceramicos La Plata, Electroplat, Giliberto Hnos., Hidromat, La Loma, Maxi ceramicos, San Rafael
  • Lead Architects: Montone Martin, Fumeaux Sergio Luis, Strassera Juan Alejandro
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the urban area of the city of La Plata, the building is situated on Av. 38 near Plaza Alsina. The area stands out for being purely residential but with proximity to the city center.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The main idea is based on the search for functionality and spatiality. The units, consisting of two rooms, are in constant dialogue with the outside to dissolve the limits of space, making the most of their views and the entry of natural light.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Axo
Axo

The building is designed with a type of architectural structure that promotes spatial continuity. In this way, it works with structurally visible elements. As a result, there is continuity between the balcony's expansion and the interior, gaining more space within the unit.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

"Terrazas de Saavedra / Drei Arquitectura y Desarrollos" 29 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags