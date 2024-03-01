Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsHouse H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, ChairHouse H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail, BeamHouse H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - More Images+ 9

Yokohama, Japan
House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tsukui Teruaki

Text description provided by the architects. This residence features a white exterior that blends into the quiet streetscape, and an open space design that enhances family bonds. The overlapping triple-layered roof reflects the daily expressions of the sky, while light from the south creates a warm ambiance.

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Tsukui Teruaki
House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Image 13 of 14
Plans
House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Tsukui Teruaki

The interior transforms into a single room when the sliding doors are opened, nurturing a place for family communication. The balance between individual private spaces and an integrated communal area brings moisture to life through natural light and breeze, healing the fatigue of daily life.

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Tsukui Teruaki
House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Tsukui Teruaki

The interplay of light created by the changing heights of the ceiling deepens family ties, offering a home that grows and weaves memories together, embodying freedom and flexibility.

House H / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Tsukui Teruaki

Shinsuke Fujii Architects
Wood

Residential Architecture, Houses, Japan

Top #Tags