Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Indonesia
  5. BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA

BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA

Save
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA

BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, GardenBYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairBYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining roomBYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, ChairBYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Bandung, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Garden
© Arte Haus

Text description provided by the architects. A project born from an open brief and a desire to create a unique sanctuary in the midst of urban chaos, Byasa stands out with its narrow face and unpredictable wide pocket area. This cafe presents a rare opportunity to design a space that offers breathing room in the midst of a hectic environment. The genesis of this project lies in the exploration of creating lasting memories for its customers. The design focuses on infusing the space with comfort and healing, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit. One key aspect is to create lasting memories through sensory experiences. Byasa is designed to engage all the senses, defining a series of spaces that create an integrated experience and lead visitors on a sequential journey through space, from the moment they approach the facade to the time they sit down to enjoy their food.

Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Exterior Photography
© Arte Haus

Focusing on arousing curiosity through the facade, the idea of a hole leading to another place represents a threshold between the outside world and the sanctuary of the cafe. By not revealing everything at once, the facade invites visitors to engage with the space in a more active and imaginative way. The transition at Byasa Cafe is a carefully crafted experience that begins with a pathway lined with mirrors, vegetation, and trees. These mirrors reflect the surroundings, creating a sense of motion. Despite the intensity of the experience, the pathway is designed to be simple and approachable, avoiding any sense of intimidation or sacredness. The goal is to slow the pace of visitors, encouraging them to take a few moments to be present and mindful of their surroundings.

Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Arte Haus
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Image 23 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Arte Haus

A glimpse of light strategically placed draws attention to areas such as the entrance, creating a sense of depth and guiding visitors through the space. Warm and welcoming atmospheres are created, especially when light is diffused through materials like glass. Continuing the sensory journey, the moment of stepping into the interior space is emphasized as visitors approach the glass door, a glimpse of light peeks through, signaling a transition from the outside world to the interior sanctuary of the cafe.

Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Arte Haus
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Image 22 of 26
Axonometry
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Arte Haus

The interior of Byasa cafe is designed to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a cottage. Visual elements such as warm lighting and natural colors contribute to the overall sense of coziness. The decor is chosen to create a homey feel, focusing on a space that feels welcoming and inviting. The sense of expansion and varying heights of the ceiling create a spatial sequence that guides visitors through the cafe, leading them on a journey of discovery. The climax of this spatial journey is the unexpected area at the end, where visitors are greeted by a wide-open space filled with trees, surrounded by mirrors. The reflection of vegetation and trees moved by the wind creates a sense of motion and blurs the edges, creating a distraction from the surrounding urban environment. The mirrors create a visual illusion that makes the space feel more natural and secluded despite being surrounded by neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Exterior Photography, Lighting
© Arte Haus
Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Image 25 of 26
Section 01

The intense repetition of materials and vertical elements at Byasa cafe serves a dual purpose: to create a cohesive and harmonious aesthetic and to make visitors more aware of their environmental conditions. The interplay of light and foliage acts as a constant distraction and perpetual motion. Byasa café embraces the autumn vibe through rustling leaves and the vibrant colors of vegetation, such as Purple Fountain Grass and gravel as ground cover. These warm colors evoke a strong desire for coziness and comfort.

Save this picture!
BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arte Haus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio ASA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "BYASA Cafe / Studio ASA" 29 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013874/byasa-cafe-studio-asa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags