Revitalizing London's Urban Fabric: AHMM Transforms Office Space into Vibrant Co-Living Community

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM)’s architectural studio has revealed the plans to convert a 1950s London office building into a co-living residential scheme. Initiated by developer HUB and Bridges Fund Management, “Cornerstone” is nestled on the fringes of the iconic Barbican estate, hoping to seamlessly transform the original office building to integrate 174 co-living residences.

With a "retrofit-first approach," AHMM's proposal prioritizes using the existing structure and façade in order to reduce wasteful building and environmental impact. By utilizing the original envelope's geometric structure, the design team hopes to create a unified style that reflects Barbicans' unique character while seamlessly injecting modern utility and function with the building's architectural heritage.

Building on the success of our previous London projects with HUB, we are joining forces again to transform an under-loved office building in the heart of the city. The architectural approach has been carefully considered, responding sensitively to the much-loved Barbican context, completing the northern frontage of the estate. The existing structure of 45 Beech Street will be re-used and extended, creating a new residential community with shared amenities and breathing new life into the local streetscape. – Hazel Joseph, Director at AHMM

Paying respect to the unique design language of the Barbican, the concept incorporates a sequence of arched, double-height extrusions that crown the building. AHMM’s focus is on re-interpreting the estate’s signature characteristics in a modern way while simultaneously providing space for co-living apartments. This integration honors the surrounding context and improves the project’s spatial dynamics.

The Cornerstone sets a new benchmark for co-living buildings in London and abroad, standing as a symbol to new forms of urban living within the city's fabric. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, AHMM’s retrofit design results in an overall 34% reduction in embodied carbon. The design will also target industry-leading sustainability certifications like BREEAM Excellent, EPC A, Fitwel 3*, and Net Zero operational carbon. Finally, the neighborhood’s main stakeholders and the local community worked closely together to produce the plan through a number of workshops, consultation events, and outreach to Barbican residents.

Co-living and new practices of residential architecture have been on the rise since the end of Covid-19. With the widespread adoption of hybrid work, and less office-goers in big cities, many discussions have erupted about transforming offices into housing in city centers. In fact, housing production as a design element has drastically changed. Various new contemporary collective housing models are providing a framework to support current lifestyles. In January 2023, a merger between the largest co-living operated in the US, Common, and their European equivalent, Habyt took place, further emphasizing the rise of co-living in our modern world.