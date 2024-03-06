Transforming Public Spaces Through Art: An Interview with Antonio Ton

+ 11

How do we give new meaning to degraded public spaces? Vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and community collaboration. That could describe the approach of Rio de Janeiro artist Antonio Ton. Drawing inspiration from interactions he finds on the streets and engaging in dialogue with local communities, his works extend beyond revitalizing sports courts and skate parks. Ton demonstrates how art fosters the creation of a space for gathering and leisure. We spoke with him to delve into his artistic process and explore the outcomes his paintings offer.

(ArchDaily / Victor Delaqua): What is the importance of public space in the communities where you work, and how does transforming these spaces affect them?





(Antonio Ton): The transformation of public spaces within communities through art is highly significant. Colors alter the atmosphere of the place, spark interest, boost self-esteem, and foster a unique exchange between residents and art. They become more invested in the spaces they inhabit. They feel a sense of belonging.

Your work stands out primarily for its geometric shapes and chosen colors. Where do your inspirations come from, and how do you put them into practice?



My inspiration comes from nature and the cityscape, with a significant influence from design as well. Each project entails a specific process; every space requires a different color and shape. Geometry plays a role in harmonizing with the architecture of the site.

How does the collaborative process with communities unfold in your work?



The ideal scenario involves five professional painters, allowing me to focus on overall coordination and final touches. Typically, painting takes three days, with an additional day for applying resin. However, I've painted a court in just five hours with 40 volunteers; there are various scenarios. One of the courts where I spent considerable time painting was in Santo Amaro, requiring a week of work, over 12 hours per day, with several people assisting in the process.

The dimensions of basketball or multipurpose courts vary from 29x15 meters to 19x30 meters, for example. The size of the skatepark in Madureira, for instance, is 21 x 12 meters, while the one in Realengo measures 27x9 meters.

What is the role of sports in urban spaces?



Sports activities occupy urban spaces, and painting enhances the sports experience. Sports and art intertwine, fostering community, exchange, and development. They provide not only health and well-being but also serve a socio-educational role.

___________

Antonio Ton is a representative of the urban art collective Sónacorreria and resides and works in Rio de Janeiro. With a degree in visual communication from PUC-Rio, the artist explores various techniques, languages, and mediums based on his experiences within the city, nature, and spirituality. Canvases, walls, sports courts, and other surfaces house geometries, symmetries, and formal results that seek to align ethics and technique.