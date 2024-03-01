Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Merseburgo, Germany
  • Architectural Design And Construction Supervision: Tom Döhler
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Kindergarden, nursery school
  • Insulation: IPG Ingenieure Wohlrab, Landeck & Cie.
  • Kitchen Planning: Triebe & Triebe GbR
  • City: Merseburgo
  • Country: Germany
Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde
Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde

Urban context. The University of Applied Sciences in Merseburg has approximately 3,000 students. The campus is characterized by the typical postmodern prefabricated blocks of the 50s and 60s - some have already been renovated or demolished. A few buildings are still preserved in their original condition. Next to one of the dormitories is an annex with two levels. This former north-south-oriented telephone station is now repurposed as a new nursery school for the Association of Student Services.

Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde
Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Ground plan

It provides a place for up to 42 children at the age of 0-6 years. The facade layout with the new central main entrance allows parents and employees direct access. Large new windows in a wood-aluminum construction on the south and north facades translate the long building into a contemporary architectural language and ensure the natural lighting of the rooms. The conversion gives this building a new function and appearance.

Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde

Architectural concept. The existing 3-meter grid of the building turned out to be very flexible for the location of group rooms, kitchen, and salary facilities. A new generous wooden staircase creates a new connection between the levels and generates additional light for the lower floor. The kitchen and a multifunctional children's restaurant occupy a central position on the ground floor. The kitchen with direct access to the garden provides a freshly cooked meal per day – a fun opportunity to improve your eating habits sustainably.

Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde
Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Célia Uhalde

Interior design. The heart of the project is an almost cathedral-like room in the basement. This interesting room is now a space for playing, climbing, sliding, and romping with customized furniture out of spruce. The spacious room height of the stock allows playing on different levels. Designed as a Japanese wall, the room divider is a storage option for toys.

Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Shelving
© Célia Uhalde

Furthermore, the staff rooms, the direct access to the garden, and also the north-facing bedroom are arranged on the base floor. On the ground floor are the group rooms with adjoining cloakrooms and sanitary facilities. The deep window sills in the hallway provide seating for waiting parents. The color concept, with English red and turquoise, runs throughout the entire building in combination with the light spruce wood.

Campus-Kindergarten Merseburg / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde

