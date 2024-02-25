Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Save
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect

Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, WindowsRockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeRockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, WindowsRockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsRockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Musquodoboit Harbour, Canada
  • City: Musquodoboit Harbour
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Omar Gandhi Architects introduce Rockbound, a house that emerges from rocky terrain mirroring the contours of its Atlantic coastline.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ema Peter Photography

The clients for Rockbound had a unique vision - a refuge from their busy lives, a shelter from the outside world, and yet intimately connected to the ever-changing beauty of the bay. Perched atop a rocky shoreline, this stunning architectural wonder was crafted to embrace the pristine views of islands and the vast Atlantic Ocean, while protecting against the challenging winds and storms that sweep through the bay.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ema Peter Photography

Resilient Design Embracing Changing Weather Patterns. Rockbound exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to building design, where durability and adaptability to changing weather patterns are paramount considerations. The architects chose materials with naturally weathering characteristics, allowing the building to age gracefully and to tell the story of its place in the landscape. The structure emerges from the rocky terrain, mirroring the coastline's contours, and its primary living spaces run parallel to the water, offering breathtaking panoramic views along the coast and across the bay to the iconic Peggy's Cove Lighthouse.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Ema Peter Photography

Innovative Engineering Concealed Within Elegance. Beyond its visually striking exterior, the true innovation of Rockbound lies in the unseen engineering. During construction, the discovery of a seam in the bedrock threatened to derail the entire project. However, through ingenious collaboration between the structural engineer and the project architect, a system of micro-piles was strategically located to redistribute loads, ensuring the building's stability and structural integrity. The steel and wood frame was meticulously designed to resist hurricane-force winds, all the while maintaining a sense of delicateness and grace.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Ema Peter Photography

A Harmonious Dance of Interior and Exterior. Approaching the building from the public side, a sense of privacy and shelter welcomes visitors. The front door, carefully positioned within the foyer, tantalizes with hints of what lies beyond. Stepping around the corner, the space opens up, revealing breathtaking vistas of the water. Warm tones of tile and millwork create a harmonious counterbalance to the cool greys and blues of the bay, enveloping occupants in a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Image 23 of 24
Level 1 floor plan

Intimate Connection with the Surrounding Landscape. Large, covered decks at Rockbound blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, drawing the crashing waves and the essence of nature into the living spaces, while offering shelter from the sun and changing weather conditions. The bedroom volume, seemingly hovering above the main living spaces, provides a quiet and private sanctuary that feels entirely immersed in the landscape.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Deck, Patio, Beam
© Ema Peter Photography

A Testament to Collaboration and Vision. Rockbound's realization was the result of a harmonious collaboration between a strong team of builders and consultants. Each member contributed expertise and material knowledge, pushing the boundaries of design. From steel hoops framing windows for visual interest and climatic control to hidden garage doors and meticulously coordinated cladding, the team achieved seamless coursing lines that beautifully traced the building's volumes.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ema Peter Photography

A Building Shaped by Client Vision. Central to the success of Rockbound was the strong collaboration with the clients, whose desires and needs shaped the project's form and texture. Through innovative thinking and pushing beyond the initial brief, the architects unlocked new potentials and opportunities that resulted in dynamic and exciting spaces. The interplay of light and shadow, the careful consideration of perspectives, and the variety of spaces combine to deliver an exquisite and unique coastal retreat.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Ema Peter Photography

Ultimately, Rockbound is an architectural wonder that embodies the harmony between nature and design, showcasing resilient features that adapt to changing weather patterns.

Save this picture!
Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Omar Gandhi Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Rockbound House / Omar Gandhi Architect" 25 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013707/rockbound-house-omar-gandhi-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags