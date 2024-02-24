Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard

Educational Architecture
Dresden, Germany
Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Johann Husser

Text description provided by the architects. A dilapidated factory building of a former chocolate manufacturer was renovated and converted into the Integrative Family Centre of the German Child Protection Association (DKSB) In the Johannstadt district of Dresden.

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Johann Husser

The existing building from the early 20th century stood empty for a long time and had to be thoroughly renovated. The existing structures were preserved as far as possible, extended and extended in places. The former factory hall was freed from its dilapidated roof and now forms an inner courtyard under the open sky.

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Windows, Facade
© Johann Husser
Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Windows, Facade
© Johann Husser
Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Interior Photography, Bench, Concrete, Beam
© Johann Husser

The center will fulfill various functions, including a counseling center, administrative offices, conference rooms, and therapeutic housing for minors. The building can be reached via the newly created Lili-Elbe-Straße and is accessed via the inner courtyard. The ground floor houses a youth club and a workshop, while the second floor and the attic are assisted living communities for young people. 

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Johann Husser
Floor plan
Floor plan

The design of the building is characterized by a collage of materials both regarding the interior and exterior, with concrete meeting brickwork and plastered walls. Existing structures were left untouched as far as possible, allowing the history of the building to remain visible. Existing walls in the interior and exterior areas were either whitewashed or left untreated.

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Interior Photography
© Johann Husser

New elements are recognizable through untreated concrete fixtures. The old chimney was retained as a characteristic feature of the area. This approach enables the sustainable use of existing buildings and raw materials, as well as cost-efficient construction.

Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Johann Husser

Project location

Dresden, Germany

Alexander Poetzsch Architekten
Cite: "Integrative Family Center of the German Child Protection Association / Alexander Poetzsch Architekten" 24 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013691/integrative-family-center-of-the-german-child-protection-association-alexander-poetzsch-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

