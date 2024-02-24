Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Save
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, FacadeKoohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailKoohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, BeamKoohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, FacadeKoohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Khosrovan, Iran
  • City: Khosrovan
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ali Mirshafi

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the project, situated on the slopes of "Zarin Kooh," is adjacent to natural resource lands where construction is prohibited. The steep terrain, combined with our project's plan, led us to organize the mass in terraced layers. For this purpose, the project ground was excavated in a stepped manner into three levels, establishing an optimal balance between excavation volume and the constructed building. The project plan, considering a maximum allowable height of 10.50 meters above ground level, was divided into three floors: ground, first, and second.

Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Ali Mirshafi
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 16 of 25
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Ali Mirshafi
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam
© Ali Mirshafi

In the lower level, the jacuzzi and parking are aligned with the courtyard, while in the middle level, private spaces and the upper floor are designated for public spaces due to privacy concerns and better views. As the required area for spaces on different floors varied and increased from bottom to top, we managed to organize the project plan based on the slope and step excavation of the land.

Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Ali Mirshafi
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ali Mirshafi

 The adjacency of the mass and soil posed a threat to the light and views of some residential spaces. Therefore, we emptied the mass from the southeast side. The resulting empty space was connected to three existing levels, creating the main staircase of the project at the lower level, the central courtyard at the middle level, and the atrium at the upper level. The dual connection between the stepped ground and the structure was established through the continuous intermediate empty space. Based on this duality, we selected stones obtained from excavation for the land material and used scratched white stones for the building material to emphasize the dual nature of the land and structure.

Save this picture!
Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Ali Mirshafi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Koohravan Villa / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 24 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013684/koohravan-villa-hypertext-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags