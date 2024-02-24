Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Grande House / Patio Livity - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenGrande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, BeamGrande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Beam, CourtyardGrande House / Patio Livity - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, HandrailGrande House / Patio Livity - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Patio Livity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1456
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baselo, Blanco, Grandome, Lightology, Lightvolution, Maison, Ong cen kuang, Prive
  • Lead Architects: Clement Cadmiel
  • Contractor: Livity Build
  • Principal Architect: Clement Cadmiel, Franzeska Karin, Xaverius Michael
  • Architect In Charge: Pegagan Kantraprawira
  • Project Development: Muhammad Haries Ramdhan
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Private House
  • City: Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
Grande House / Patio Livity - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. The Grande house, with its sprawling 56-meter façade, stood as a canvas for architectural creativity while also tackling security and privacy hurdles. Rather than opting for imposing barriers, we took a layered approach to manage sunlight and privacy, employing perforated metal plates, sun-screen louvers, stone walls, and lush vegetation. Each room was carefully crafted to encourage natural airflow and maximize daylight, striking a balance between openness and seclusion. Plus, we wanted to make sure the house looked grand from the get-go, hence the emphasis on horizontal design elements. Our design journey had its fair share of challenges, especially navigating the urban landscape with its privacy, noise, and dust concerns. To tackle these, we came up with a dual-fence strategy: a tall fence facing the slum area and a creatively layered one for the roadside facade, offering security without compromising on aesthetics.

Grande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Beam
© KIE
Grande House / Patio Livity - Image 17 of 24
Plan - 1st floor
Grande House / Patio Livity - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© KIE

We infused the design with innovative solutions to combat harsh sunlight, playing with adjustable louvers and greenery strategically positioned to provide shade. Harnessing the power of prevailing south winds, we enhanced natural ventilation, seamlessly merging solar control, landscape design, and ventilation techniques to create a laid-back living space. Incorporating renewable energy sources was a key aspect of our design ethos. We implemented a splash sprinkler watering system to reduce water waste and a greywater reuse system for garden irrigation. Additionally, a reflecting pool was strategically placed to lower air temperatures, thereby reducing the need for air conditioning.

Grande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© KIE
Grande House / Patio Livity - Image 23 of 24
Diagramatic section
Grande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Beam, Courtyard
© KIE

Security was of paramount importance, leading us to develop a multilayer entrance system equipped with smart system alarms. Visitors are required to pass through three security checkpoints, each equipped with alarms, while shattered material atop the barriers serves as a deterrent to climbers. Fire prevention measures were carefully considered, with every room designed for quick evacuation. The detached layout ensures direct access to outdoor spaces such as the garden, balcony, or patio, facilitating swift exits within a minute in case of emergency.

Grande House / Patio Livity - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© KIE

Construction techniques focused on sustainability, with rainwater harvesting facilitated by a gutterless roof and building masses detached to minimize the risk of seepage. The floor plan prioritized seamless integration with nature, promoting cross-ventilation and a smooth transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Locally sourced materials, including wood, natural stone, and travertine, were utilized to maintain a sense of regional identity. What sets this project apart is its relaxed ambiance coupled with a commitment to sustainability. Through thoughtful spatial planning and a deep reverence for nature, the Grande house offers a living experience that is both environmentally conscious and effortlessly chic.

Grande House / Patio Livity - Interior Photography, Facade
© KIE

Top