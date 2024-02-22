Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsPaulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsPaulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Shelving, TablePaulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, BedroomPaulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Brazil
  • Co Author: Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa, Renata Andrulis
  • Coordination: Izabel Sigaud
  • Collaborator: Daniel Zahoul, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny, Guilherme Torres Martins
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveria
  • Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting
  • Facilities: Engeplot Engenharia
  • Climate : Barone Ar
  • Automation: Flex Control
  • Country: Brazil
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Through a prominent location on the south corner of the building, the proposal for a large internal garden stands out in a distinct plan from the living area. Like a balcony that creates a more welcoming scale, this environment mediates the relationship between the city and the interior of the apartment.

Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair
© Pedro Kok

From the definition of this quadrant, the layout of the living room occurs in integrated environments, but with defined uses: living, dining, and leisure, delimited by a bench contiguous to the garden plan, which allows for diverse use of these spaces.

Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Pedro Kok

With materials such as stones, existing exposed concrete, and lacquered panels, the social area gains unity and highlights the kitchen that integrates through sliding panels, as well as the intimate room, both located on an upper level.

Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Pedro Kok
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 28 of 28
Floor plan
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Sofa, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Through a generous corridor that allows the connection between the living area and the intimate area, a counterpoint of scale and materials is achieved through panels and wooden floors present in the set of bedrooms and office.

Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Finally, the restructuring of the apartment involves the challenge of dealing with various existing levels both in its floor and in its ceiling plan, which guides the proposal and definition of the spaces, sometimes more reserved and mostly integrated.

Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Project location

Address:Av. Paulista, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil

Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Cite: "Paulista Apartment / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Apartamento Paulista / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 22 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013646/paulista-apartment-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

