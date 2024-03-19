From Raw Timber to Crafted Comfort: Where Does the Chair I’m Sitting in Come From?

Save this picture! Cortesia de Lyndon in Cheltenham from Boss Design

Each piece of furniture, be it a table, a chair, or a sofa, is much more than just a functional element. It is a bearer of stories, a keeper of memories, and a reflection of the craftsmanship of those who brought it to life. When it comes to wooden furniture, this connection with history and skill is even deeper; every grain, knot, and shade tells the story of the tree it came from, and the craftsmanship of the artisans is manifested in the curves and joints. In the contemporary context, where mass production and fast-paced trends tend to standardize the world around us, furniture making remains a beacon of authenticity, and wood continues to be highly prized. It's a haven where exclusivity and connection with the natural are celebrated, resisting the passage of time.

Before it arrives into our carefully designed spaces, a piece of furniture goes through a journey that involves many steps. It begins as a raw material, often just a piece of wood, and undergoes a variety of transformations until it becomes an inspiring and comfortable piece. Design transcends mere aesthetics; it reflects values and aspirations, seeking to extract the best from the available materials and manufacturing techniques, as well as responding to the problems and challenges it needs to solve. This requires meticulousness, experimentation, and craftsmanship that blends tradition and innovation.

Lyndon, a British artisan manufacturer with a 40-year heritage, has been committed to creating furniture that offers unique sensory experiences, combined with an environmental and social vision. Re-launched by Boss Design this October, the brand continues its manufacturing legacy, introducing new collections such as the Kato lounge seats, the Bodie armchairs and the Kitt dining collection. To understand how these pieces came to be, we will explore the complex process of developing a design piece and how they resulted in this new collection.

To begin with, designers start a project from a brief or an abstract inspiration, such as an artistic movement or a personality, for example. Collaborating closely with experts, they develop and sketch initial concepts. These concepts then go through the first iteration, where skilled woodworkers bring them to life, incorporating their experience in craftsmanship. After this phase, the designs undergo rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal. This iterative process continues, with feedback and adjustments made as necessary, until the final product achieves the desired excellence in both form and function.

For exceptional designs to succeed, collaboration between different professionals and visions can be important, bringing together different backgrounds and knowledge. Designers, craftspeople, engineers, architects, production technicians, materials specialists and even environmental sustainability experts can all contribute in unique ways to enrich the creation process and ensure the excellence of the final product. This approach expands the possibilities of the product, allowing innovative ideas to be validated and problems to be solved effectively throughout iterations and tests. Not only does this broaden the product's possibilities, but it also prepares the design for the transition to large-scale manufacturing.

After this phase of development and refinement, the design is ready to move to production. At this crucial stage, it is essential to ensure that the entire team is aligned and dedicated to the final quality of the product. This care is especially important when dealing with wood, given its diverse characteristics and the need for an impeccable finish. Furthermore, environmental management becomes imperative at each stage of the process, from the responsible selection of raw materials to the meticulous planning of the product's life cycle, aiming for its reuse or recycling after the end of its useful life.

Kitt, a stackable wooden chair developed in collaboration with Mark Gabbertas, embodies a blend of inviting aesthetics and comfort. The design was named after Eartha Kitt, an iconic performer and activist, famous for her captivating performances in the entertainment world, as well as for being an ardent supporter of social causes.

Angles, curves, protrusions and dimensions result in a shape that encourages relaxation and satisfaction for those seated, as a natural counterpoint to the harsh lines often found in urban environments, offering a harmonious balance of smooth engineering. As such, the Kitt Cafe chair invites users to experience a blend of design and social awareness that echoes the lasting impact of a remarkable woman.

Kato is an armchair that incorporates the fusion of traditional woodworking craftsmanship with wood-forming technology, which allows distinctive shapes to be developed that redefine style and comfort through the application of heat and humidity to the piece, allowing it to become malleable and therefore adopt curves. The piece is a tribute to Katō Shidzue, one of Japan's first women activists in the post-war period, who fought for economic independence and began her mission to spread birth control education in the country.

Its design inspired by nature and linked to the Japanese woodworking tradition highlights meticulous upholstery and offers a sensory experience. The undulating textures of the wood veins are inviting, enhancing the comfort provided by the chair. The absence of hard edges gives it a soft and gentle aura, which makes it suitable for informal meeting areas, luxury hospitality or home-inspired spaces, and it can be used as a reference piece or as a decorative element to support a tranquil atmosphere of sophisticated comfort.

Finally, Bodie's organic curves evoke a feeling of cozy comfort, nestled in the protective embrace of its sturdy wooden frame. Boasting crafted upholstery and solid wooden legs, it is available in American oak and black walnut. In addition, it offers single-, two-, and three-seater armchair models, each customizable with a variety of fabric choices, including sustainable options.

Inspired by the refined comfort and minimalist aesthetic of Scandinavian modernism, the design piece creates a lasting first impression that blends class, sobriety, and relaxation. It is characterized by the gentle curve of the sofa cushions, which perfectly combines a strong structure with a simple, organic expression. Appearing compact and tidy within the space, yet spacious and with generous comfort, it harks back to its inspirations from the famous Nordic school of design.

Design is an essential element in the creation of lasting furniture pieces; they surround us on a daily basis, affecting how we feel, how we connect with the world, and how we relate to each other. The next time you sit down with a piece of furniture, try to reflect on the whole journey it has been through, from the first scribbles and initial tests, to the raw materials that have been processed, until they reach you. In this way, we are invited to appreciate not only its aesthetic beauty but also the wealth of history and effort invested in each solution adopted.