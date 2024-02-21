Unites States Plans to Create A Nationwide Definition for Zero Emissions Buildings

Save this picture! New York, US. Image © jorisvo via Shutterstock

In an effort to find effective strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the Biden-Harris administration has released a draft of a new legislative initiative that strives to impose a National Definition for Zero Emissions Buildings. Overseen by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the draft proposes a standardized and verifiable base for defining the common minimum conditions for such buildings, as well as pathways for transparent verifications by public and private entities. DOE has now launched a ‘request for information' asking for feedback from industry, academia, research laboratories and other stakeholders before finalizing the document.

The aim of this effort is to create a definition that is to be applied to both new constructions and existing buildings, striving to reduce carbon emissions in all sectors of the industry. The draft recently released contains Part 1 of the project. It defined the criteria for Operating Emissions, meaning the carbon emissions associated with the energy used while the building is in use, including heating, hot water, cooling, ventilations, lighting systems and other equipments.

Zero operating buildings will have to be “highly energy efficient, free from on-site emissions from energy use, and powered solely from clean energy”, according to the document. The definition is also not intended for federally-owned buildings, wgich fall under a different set of criteria related to energy use. A ‘Request for Information’ for Part 2 of the National Definition is expected to be released soon.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) openly supports the initiative, as it will have a significant and positive impact for architect's efforts to reduce emissions. According to their press release, AIA has contributed with feedback focused on clarifications regarding the intent to incorporate the definition in future guidance or financial incentives. Other industry professionals are also applauding the legislature, including the 69 AAEC professionals who signed an open letter to the administration.

A national definition that can be applied consistently and is standardized for new construction and existing buildings will serve as a framework for the industry, so that users, such as architects, can achieve measurable reduction in the operating emissions for buildings – both new and existing, - 2024 AIA President Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMAC

Several countries across the European Union have also approved similar legislation defining ‘nearly zero energy buildings,' or nZEB, but recent surveys have found significant discrepancies across the different countries, highlighting the need for a unified definition. The EU has also proposed to move from the current the current nearly zero-energy buildings to zero-emission buildings by 2030. Outside of Europe, similar frameworks have been approved in Australia, Canada, New Zeeland and South Africa. In addition to legislation, the fight to decarbonize architecture takes many shapes, from passive design strategies, to protecting the already-built environment or using sustainable demolition strategies, from material innovations, to sensory technologies and site-specific solutions.