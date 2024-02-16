Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. India
  5. Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio

Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio

Save
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio

Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyRegional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Interior PhotographyRegional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyRegional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyRegional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Science Center
Bhuj, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company

Text description provided by the architects. The convergence of scientific innovation and socio-economic progress is a global pursuit, with nations leveraging Science and Technology for comprehensive development. In 1986, Gujarat established the Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) to address regional challenges within an international context. Dedicated to mitigating backwardness, rural unemployment, and poverty, GUJCOST is establishing community science centers across the state through public-private partnerships.

Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Interior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company

The goal is to 'Bring Science to People's Doorstep,' creating top-notch facilities that educate, entertain, and integrate modernity with cultural heritage, embodying the state's forward-looking approach to science, education, and community engagement. The Regional Science Centre in Bhuj city, in the Kutch region of Gujarat state, is situated to the north of a hillock known locally as Bhujiyo Dungar. The North-South axis acts as a pedestrian path and connects with the East-West axis, along which all the galleries are located. The design philosophy draws inspiration from the immediate context of Smriti Van, a memorial to the devastating 2001 earthquake, thus creating a meeting point of science, culture, and social interface.

Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© The Space Tracing Company
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Image 20 of 21
Elevation
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© The Space Tracing Company

Characterized by their mud-plastered, bamboo-framed, cylindrical traditional forms, the Bhunga houses of this desert region represent a way of life deeply rooted in the local culture. Their adaption to the climate and time-tested structural stability make them well-suited for this earthquake-prone desert region, with its sandstorms and cyclonic winds. Governed by the Venturi effect and Bernoulli’s principle of pressure differences, Bhungas allows for an easy flow of cool breezes within and divert strong winds around their curvilinear walls, preventing structural destabilization.

Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© The Space Tracing Company

Built on platforms and placed close together, the residual spaces act as shaded spaces for circulation and community engagement. Inspired by this traditional architecture, the exhibition galleries of the Centre are designed as cylindrical envelopes. Clustered around common spaces, they allow for a fluid transition for visitors, offering a dynamic and interconnected journey through the exhibits. Elliptical in plan, each of these six galleries rises up to eight meters, casting cooling shadows. Landscaped spaces for outdoor exhibits and step-down courtyards are carved out of the curved intermittent niches. The dry-clad system uses locally available stone, harmonizes with the regional context, and reduces cooling loads. Seismic resilience is optimized, and economic viability influences exhibit planning, functionality, and long-term operational sustainability. 

Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Master plan
Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Interior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company

The Centre's programmatic arrangement aligns galleries’ themes that are focused on Space, Nanotechnology, Energy, and Marine Navigation along the east-west 'science' axis. Administration and library/workshop blocks, along with Noble/Bonsai galleries and a central plaza courtyard, align with a north-south 'cultural' axis. Technological aids such as a 5D theatre, interactive media, and application pods complement the immersive edutainment approach. Going beyond aesthetics, the design serves as a bridge between tradition and innovation in the realm of science and technology. It resonates with the rich heritage of Kutch while offering an immersive and interactive space that pushes the boundaries of science and technology, symbolizing Gujarat's commitment to bringing science closer to the people in an engaging and culturally resonant manner that is accessible and inclusive even for remote and rural areas.

Save this picture!
Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bhuj, Guyarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
INI Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerIndia
Cite: "Regional Science Centre at Bhuj / INI Design Studio" 16 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013413/regional-science-centre-at-bhuj-ini-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags