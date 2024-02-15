Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior PhotographyLab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography, CoastLab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior PhotographyLab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Interior Photography

Installations & Structures
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architects: alsar atelier, SCA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:alsar atelier
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© alsar atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Many of the urban limits of Bogota, Colombia, are typical examples of informal/ self-built environments. Constructed in stages, these environments have multiple social conditions that create a diverse range of phenomena. First, citizens in a state of homelessness invade the land and build the first structures with found materials. As these settlements become permanent residences, a basic urban grid is loosely defined. As the city densifies, government aid is present, but the reclamation of public space is increasingly difficult, underscoring a chronic issue within these environments.

Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography, Coast
© alsar atelier
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Image 19 of 26
Axo
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© alsar atelier

In response, alongside the Colombian Society of Architects, Alsar Atelier investigated how design could increase the awareness of public space and communal urbanity in this self-built context. ‘A Mobile Lab’ is a modular infrastructure that helps the citizens, of the self-built urbanity, understand the importance of public space by taking over urban voids within their neighborhoods and transforming them into spaces for communal use. The structure is inspired by the informal vernacular, using repurposed materials as a main composition element. Steel tripods, arranged in a triangular form, form the frame, while recycled blue Polisombra (construction debris mesh) drapes between these supports. The Polisombra is anchored using gallon water jugs. All three materials are painted blue to unify the composition and visually contrast the surrounding urban environment, embellishing the ordinary and creating a purposeful design aesthetic. All of the materials are recycled. 

Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Image 10 of 26
© alsar atelier
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Image 17 of 26
Section
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© alsar atelier

Ephemerality is crucial to the success of ‘A Mobile Lab’, which is designed to be easily assembled by two people in under three hours. The tripods bolt together in a simple joint, and the Polisombra is stretched between them, which determines the size of the structure. Therefore, it is adaptable to a wide range of urban environments, from a soccer field to a compact urban setting. Originating from the COVID-19 pandemic, Alsar Atelier, led by Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio, utilizes the methodology of magical realism and ephemerality to design solutions in response to chronic emergencies. ‘A Mobile Lab’ stands within a lineage of architecture that inspires introspection, social awareness, and political critique. In any city, not just El Paraiso, where the residents build their environment, nurturing an awareness of the importance of public spaces can help guide the city toward a more connected and social future. 

Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© alsar atelier
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Image 23 of 26
Details
Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA - Exterior Photography
© alsar atelier

Project location

Address:Bogotá, Colombia

SCA
Alsar Atelier
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureColombia
Cite: "Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA" [Lab Mobile / Alsar Atelier + SCA] 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013367/lab-mobile-alsar-atelier-plus-sca> ISSN 0719-8884

