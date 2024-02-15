Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Denmark
  5. Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects

Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects

Save
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects

Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeNordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeNordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, BeamNordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeNordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects: Christensen & Co Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Niels Nygaard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NBK North America
  • Lead Architects: Mikkel Hermann Sørensen
  • Co Architects: Kjaer & Richter architects
  • Contractor: NCC
  • Landcape: 1:1 Landscape
  • Engineers/Technical: Lyngkilde Engineers
  • Advisor: Insitu arkitekter
  • City: Copenhagen
  • Country: Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

Text description provided by the architects. A Communal Epicenter for Learning. Learning and Community. The new school at Amager in Copenhagen is an open and inviting house, where every inch of the architecture offers spaces for learning. A central feature of the school is the leisure zone, which we have weaved into the fabric of the city by letting the school’s architecture melt with the surrounding area. The zone has multiple functions that invite by-passers to interact with the school. Towards the street, we have designed the building as community architecture with large staircases that function as both seating plateaus and workout spaces.

Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Image 17 of 17
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

“There’s a flow and an unusual visual profit from the interior design of the school. The project shows a great understanding of new ways of thinking and learning spaces. This is shown especially on the ground floor where the playing zone and the open auditorium are located.” Description of how possibilities of movement and flexibility are integrated into the architecture of the school, from the judge's feedback on the winning project.

Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

A City Garden. The outside stairs create a seamless transition between the urban cityscape and the school’s architecture. As the local users climb the stairs, an outside playscape opens above the city’s noise and traffic. Here the local community can enjoy a break under full-size trees while the kids have fun at the play sets and the climbing walls. When the time comes to go back down, the locals can either take the stairs or use the slide, which winds its way back to street level.

Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Niels Nygaard

Modern Take on Community Architecture. Apart from being a school organized to facilitate ideal learning environments, the school doubles as a center for after-school activities for adults and children alike. Thus, on the ground floor, the school offers easy access to a gymnasium, workshops, maker spaces, and an auditorium. Here, we have designed the architecture in a manner that facilitates a vibrant social environment for activities such as lectures, crafts, concerts, and communal meetings.

Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Beam, Handrail
© Niels Nygaard
Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Interior Photography
© Niels Nygaard

A Unifying Staircase. To let in daylight, we have created an inner atrium with skylights and a large staircase for sitting. The staircase opens the rest of the school's floors for the pupils. Moving up through the levels, the pupils will become more shielded from the outside world. By creating this vertical connection, we have organized the architecture, so the youngest pupils have their daily lives farthest from the bustling streets, thus ensuring a safe learning environment.

Save this picture!
Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Niels Nygaard

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christensen & Co Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsDenmark
Cite: "Nordøstmager School / Christensen & Co Architects" 15 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013317/nordostmager-school-christensen-and-co-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags