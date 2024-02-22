Building RZ1248 / CMS arquitectas

+ 27

Residential • Rosario, Argentina Architects: CMS arquitectas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30085 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project ACCESANIGA , AerCom , Balcarce 54 , Benigno Diseño , Carmet , Cormay , Fiore , Herrería Integral , Igui , Jalp Security , La Fábrica Aberturas , Mario Ibarra , Marrone , Martín y Diego Roldán , Nuñez Pisos , RSR , Ral Design , Ricardo Toloza , Richmond , Rosini , +2 SIV , Szpiga -2 Manufacturers:

Project And Construction Management: CMS arquitectas (Chiatello Diana, Matiasevich Paula y Melina Spinetta arquitectas).

Construction Manager: Arq. Mariela Echecury - Equipo: Arq. Valeria Mecchia, Arq. Victoria Figueroa, Arq. Lucrecia Rossi, Arq. Camila Barrera, David Pippa, Camila Cividini.

Development: CMS arquitectas y Pelle & Asociados

Administration: Pelle & Asociados

Calculation And Conduction Of Structure Work: Graphstudio Argentina - División Ingeniería

Construction Company: PH constructora SRL

Landscaping: Arq. Claudia León

Electricity: Martín y Diego Roldán

Sanitary Installation: Mario Ibarra

Construction Year: 2019-2023

City: Rosario

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Building RZ1248 is located in a residential area of Rosario with tree-lined streets, a few blocks from Parque Independencia and Bv. Oroño. The project consists of two volumes of apartments, with patios, green terraces and double balconies interspersed between them. At the back of the land are three garages, which multiply on the green terrace they occupy in surface area.

This project incorporates a new concept of railings, which gives identity to the facades. They are materialized with a thickness to contain pots with hanging, climbing or encroaching vegetation. The inclusion of vegetation - both on balconies, patios and rooftops - provides the building with added value, by integrating the concept of “ecosystem services” in the sustainable building-city interrelations.

The apartment units are spacious, bright and have cross ventilation. To provide a generous semi-covered surface area to each apartment and given the limitation of current town regulations regarding the depth of the balconies, the strategy was to divide the surface into two balconies, but without losing them: a main one as a continuation of the living-dining rooms; and another for service, as continuity of the cooking area to house the laundry and clothes.

The apartments in this project have 20% of their exclusive surface area destined for semi-covered space. The ground floor is free and open, with pedestrian and vehicular entrances, circulation, bicycle storage, lockers and green spaces interspersed with each other. On the roof, the building's common use amenities are located, such as a barbecue area with a barbecue and a solarium with a pool. In short, the architectural project of this building was conceptually conceived as “spaces for enjoyment”: generous, open and bright; that invite you to stay and contribute to the well-being of its inhabitants.