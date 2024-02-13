Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice

Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice

Save
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice

Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFew Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Exterior PhotographyFew Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardFew Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior PhotographyFew Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Ahmedabad, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Vivek Eadara

Text description provided by the architects. The image of a modern office is thinly partitioned open workstations with limited or no privacy, designed with a one-size-fits-all layout. Even with overlapping DNA, no two individuals are truly alike in a family; similarly, individuals in a work family function in their own separate ways. Nonetheless, in both cases, a designer caters to the sum and the parts, as we did for the sales office of an upcoming residential infrastructure project in Ahmedabad - a Few Walls and a Roof.

Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Image 16 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara

Each space, a bit disjoined from the other, is designed to be adaptable and to suit an individual’s requirements. The scattered cubes in the layout give individuals those intimate spaces, and the meandering pathways and the central courtyard are the public spaces - open for adaptation and interpretation and malleable to suit the users. The circulation spaces are the threshold between the two - maintaining the balance and enabling permeable connections.

Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Image 19 of 26
Section A
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Brick
© Vivek Eadara

Few Walls and a Roof is the personification of this idea - the walls are like individuals in a family, each different from the other, and yet, they hold the roof together, creating a contiguous whole.

Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Facade
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Image 23 of 26
Sectional Detail Model
Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Handrail
© Vivek Eadara

The office is built to be demolished once the aligned project is complete. The roof, made of steel, can be taken off as a hat; the wall, made in debris-crushed bricks, can again be turned into debris, and the many greens can remain here, as always.

Save this picture!
Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vivek Eadara

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
inpractice
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndia
Cite: "Few Walls and a Roof Office / inpractice" 13 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013270/few-walls-and-a-roof-office-inpractice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags