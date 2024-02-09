Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater

A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater

Save
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater

A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeA.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableA.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeA.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenA.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Dendermonde, Belgium
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single family house
  • City: Dendermonde
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. Along the Sint-Gillislaan in Dendermonde sits a plot with a remarkable history. In the nineteenth century, a stately townhouse is said to have been owned by the then mayor Beelaert (1755-1935) and acted as a residence of the British captain Alexander Cavailé Mercer during the Waterloo campaign. From the turn of the century onwards, the building was used as a meeting space and a café by a local theater group, which converted the spacious rear building with its cast-iron truss structure into a theater hall. Later, the building was converted into a home and the rear extension into a shop, most recently the garden and flower shop called ’t Groene Genoegen.

Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Tim van de Velde

The renovation consists of two parts. On the street side, the townhouse is demolished to make space for a new office and apartment complex. At the rear, the design foresees a newly built house within the cast-iron structure’s envelope, all the while retaining authentic elements.

Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tim van de Velde

The rear is roughly divided into two, with an openwork roof structure, a rough, green outdoor space at the front, and a new home spread over two levels at the rear. The ground floor includes a bright living space with sliding windows placed between the piers of the existing brick structure. The dining room and kitchen also adjoin the surrounding greenery and flower bed, as well as the concrete terrace, through sliding windows.

Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Tim van de Velde

The rectangular, ground-floor space is broken up by adding a curved, sanitary volume. On the upper floor, the rhythm and height of the roof structure stand out. Exposed cast-iron trusses cross an office, bedroom, bathroom, and two children's rooms. A void above the dining room offers views from the office to the garden and—together with novel windows in the side wall—brings light deep into the house. The central staircase and a spiral staircase in a new brick volume provide generous circulation options.

Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Image 23 of 24
Plan - Ground floor

The house is characterized by existing brick walls and piers that frame new windows in anodized aluminum. Polished concrete floors and exposed concrete ceilings join with the warm, rich wood of the sanitary block and the landing stairs. The kitchen is materialized in green enamel and the stove is in stainless steel, which provides an industrial touch, together with the bare steel of the spiral staircase and the parapet on the mezzanine. Finally, tiles in blue and green and sporadic color accents in pink give the whole a playful touch.

Save this picture!
A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tim van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architectenbureau Quisquater
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
Cite: "A.TGG House / Architectenbureau Quisquater" 09 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013169/atgg-house-architectenbureau-quisquater> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags