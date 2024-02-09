Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Retail, Wellness Interiors
Osaka, Japan
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yohei Sasakura

Architecture like a street - This is a small wooden building planned along a main road in Osaka City. Land that was previously farmland was divided to make way for roads and subways, leaving small plots of land. The long side is 59m in contact with the road. The site was a beautiful triangular shape with the short side measuring 4m.

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yohei Sasakura
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Image 26 of 26
Section
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Yohei Sasakura

This wide frontage is perfect for doing business, and in the past, a greengrocer and a takoyaki shop were set up in tents. The tents covered the sidewalks and formed a shopping street of their own. The area that protruded from the public road had a richness that was different from the rules. 

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yohei Sasakura
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Image 25 of 26
Plan
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Yohei Sasakura
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yohei Sasakura

After the shop closed due to the old age of the owner, the sidewalks regained their blue sky. The site has become a vacant lot. Because the land was wide open, illegal dumping occurred one after another, and the tin walls were covered in graffiti. The project began with the planning of a beauty salon on the site.

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Yohei Sasakura
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yohei Sasakura

A beauty salon on the west side was requested, with plenty of space, and the orchid was sized at 12,740 mm. Since more than half of the site remained in terms of frontage, we proposed a multi-purpose eaves space and a rental office. Although the two tenants are separate, no wall was built on the short side so that they could see through, and the earthquake-resistant element was a 105mm-square single-bracing structure that gently divided the area. A wooden structure has been erected in an abandoned place in the city, allowing us to experience its closeness to the road. We also added a drink stand (mixed juice shop) to create a place that accepts the diversity of the local people.

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yohei Sasakura
YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Cityscape
© Yohei Sasakura

Architecture appears on the roads, but we hope that the activities of the city will enter into the architecture, creating a relationship where architecture and roads intermingle. We feel like the biggest charm of this area is that there are sometimes people like him walking through the building since it was completed.

YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yohei Sasakura



Office for Environment Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan

Cite: "YOKONAGAYA Beauty Salon / Office for Environment Architecture" 09 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013164/yokonagaya-beauty-salon-office-for-environment-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

