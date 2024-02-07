Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio

AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio

AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Cubero Rubio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
  • Lead Architects: Juan Pedro Rubio, Agustín Cubero
  • Collaborators : Brian Gorban, Diego Chab, Romina Garino, Virginia Justo
  • Project Collaborators: Juan Pablo Castellano, Maia Lax, Agostina Britos, Nicolás Bajdacz, Camila Moulia
  • Other Collaborators: Leonardo Trabattoni, Melanie Doherty
  • Interior Assesement : Mauro Bernardini
  • Program: Edificio Residencial
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Balcony
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. This is a medium-density residential building that combines contemporary collective living with the individuality and freedom characteristic of the neighborhood scale. It is located in a passageway in the Palermo neighborhood and responds to its scale, articulating itself through spatial continuity and the journey that is generated between the urban landscape and the interior landscape of the building, which takes up the idea of a passage to access the residences.

AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Ramiro Sosa
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

The place is everything, and the new building is part of that whole. This implied assuming responsibility when implanting the new project in the passageway. The built volume is set back from the official line, respecting the spatiality and scale of the passageway, and the project presents itself to pedestrians with a facade that, in a contemporary key, reinterprets the built profile of the existing constructions, with horizontal cornices and vertical openings. The main facade speaks of the relationship of boundaries and different gradients between the work and the urban space.

AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Ramiro Sosa
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Ramiro Sosa
Axo
Axo
AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ramiro Sosa

The ensemble is composed of: the ground floor, which allows for the complete accommodation of pedestrian, vehicular, and service access, as well as the garages and the Porter's lodge; four floors that house the housing program with a total of 17 personalized units ranging from 1 to 4 rooms, a gym for common use, and five terraces, one for common use and four private. The balconies and terraces are an added value in all units. With generous proportions and contemporary materials, they serve as an intermediate space and allow the functions of the interior to extend toward the exterior.

AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Steel
© Ramiro Sosa

Address: Pasaje Masón 4448, Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cubero Rubio
Concrete

Cite: "AER Pasaje Apartments / Cubero Rubio" 07 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

