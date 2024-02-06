Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeOne-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamOne-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography, Door, FacadeOne-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Schools
Salzwedel, Germany
  • Architecture And Landscape Design: Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber and Höhne Fitschen + Partner
  • Structure Engineers: ollendorf . Beratende Ingenieure
  • Acoustics Consultants: Müller-BBM
  • Hvac Consultants: ConPlan
  • Mep Consultants: Ingenieurbüro für Elektrotechnik
  • Construction Physics: planwerk salzwedel
  • Surveying Technician: Vermessungsbüro Kairies
  • Furniture Carpenter: Schnöckel-Innenausbau
  • City: Salzwedel
  • Country: Germany
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Till Schuster

Text description provided by the architects. The special schools in Salzwedel have been complemented by the construction of a single-field sports hall. The sports hall is located as a common link between two existing school buildings on the campus. In addition to sports activities, it serves as a multifunctional space for other school and municipal events. The architectural concept conveys the multifunctional requirements, including for festive events, to the outside.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Till Schuster
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Till Schuster

The very rural location of the community and the limited availability of materials, technologies, and trades required an in-depth exploration of local potential. Red brick facades have a long tradition in the local landscape and among the resident craftsmen.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Image 17 of 19
Floor Plan

The reinterpreted execution of the brick facade gives the building a distinctive character as a place with a special purpose while also fitting into the existing overall image of the Hanseatic city with medieval buildings. A concrete band divides the volume and contrasts with the warm color of the brick facades.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door, Facade, Windows
© Till Schuster
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Brick
© Till Schuster

The lower entrance area of the sports hall building, with the adjoining social wing, connects to the adjacent single-story sections of the existing schools. The transparent and light-flooded foyer, which opens onto the forecourt and provides insights into the interior of the hall, can be reached via a roofed area. The compact floor plan structure of the new building is symmetrically organized, allowing for intuitive circulation with a separate black-and-white corridor.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography
© Till Schuster
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography
© Till Schuster
One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Image 19 of 19
Section

Simple, durable, and robust interior surfaces were implemented to characterize the space significantly through their material qualities. All interior walls were executed in exposed lime sandstone. Floor-to-ceiling door elements divide the corridor zones and emphasize the ambition not only to be a mere sports hall.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography
© Till Schuster

Locally based carpentry firms collaborated in the joint planning and realization of the self-designed benches and cabinet furniture. Inside the hall, the simple precast concrete elements dominate and contrast with the finely detailed impact wall made of warm-toned solid wood slats.

One-Field Sports Hall for the Special Schools in Salzwedel / Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber + Fitschen + Partner - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Till Schuster

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Salzwedel, Germany

About this office
Atelier . Schmelzer . Weber
Office
Fitschen + Partner
Office

Top #Tags