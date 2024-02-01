Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos

+ 17

Houses • São José dos Campos, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 515 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio

Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale

Engineering: Solofund Engenharia

Lighting Design: Satori Iluminação

Electrical And Hydraulic: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétrica e Hidráulicas

Construction: Obra Arquitetos e Águia Construções

City: São José dos Campos

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The house is organized around a central space, covered by a vault. Part of the program was divided into blocks that configure this internal space for collective use.

A ground floor plan was designed with spaces organized through the construction of 3 volumes. One of them, facing the street, has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. A second houses a larger suite and the third block houses the laundry, storage and space for kitchen equipment.

Between them, the collective space of the house emerges. A central free space covered by a vault configures the collective use of the spaces with the living room, dining room and kitchen. The proposed garden at the front aims to hide the view of the facade facing the street and provides privacy and comfort to the rooms located in this block.