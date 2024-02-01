Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamAbóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, ChairAbóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsAbóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Bed, BedroomAbóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  515
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale
  • Engineering: Solofund Engenharia
  • Lighting Design: Satori Iluminação
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétrica e Hidráulicas
  • Construction: Obra Arquitetos e Águia Construções
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The house is organized around a central space, covered by a vault. Part of the program was divided into blocks that configure this internal space for collective use.

Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Nelson Kon
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 19 of 22
Section - A
Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon

A ground floor plan was designed with spaces organized through the construction of 3 volumes. One of them, facing the street, has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. A second houses a larger suite and the third block houses the laundry, storage and space for kitchen equipment.

Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Nelson Kon

Between them, the collective space of the house emerges. A central free space covered by a vault configures the collective use of the spaces with the living room, dining room and kitchen. The proposed garden at the front aims to hide the view of the facade facing the street and provides privacy and comfort to the rooms located in this block.

Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Nelson Kon

Cite: "Abóbada House / Obra Arquitetos" [Casa Abóbada / Obra Arquitetos] 01 Feb 2024.

