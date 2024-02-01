Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
2024-02-01
Tasik Creative and Innovation Center / SHAU Indonesia

date 2024-02-01

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sustainability
Tasikmalaya, Indonesia
  • Architects: SHAU Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1994
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreaswidi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Magna System, Toto, Viro
  • Lead Architects: Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata
  • MEP engineer: Daryana
  • Architecture / Shau: Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata, Rizki Supratman, Muhammad Ichsan, Alfian Reza Almadjid, Multazam Akbar Junaedi
  • Structural Engineer: Joko Agus Catur Wibowo
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Creative Center, Auditorium, Exhibition Hall, Creative workshop, Coworking space
  • City: Tasikmalaya
  • Country: Indonesia
Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Tasik Creative and Innovation Center is designed by SHAU as an example of ‘socio-climatic’ design strategy specifically tailored to the context of West Java, Indonesia. It was commissioned by former Governor Ridwan Kamil to support emerging creative communities and individual artists in Tasikmalaya, a vibrant city with approximately 733,000 inhabitants, located 120km Southeast of Bandung and known for its weaving craftsmanship.

Exterior Photography, Facade
Interior Photography, Stairs
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Section 01
Section 01
Interior Photography
The building is located within the Dadaha sports complex, popular for its stadium, which is frequently visited by locals. One of the design requirements was to keep the existing parking lot. As a design decision, the auditorium and exhibition spaces are elevated to allow parking at the ground level. This also creates an opportunity for a grand seating staircase that overlooks a public plaza. The plaza is designed at the Southwestern side of the main entrance and will showcase a selection of contemporary, local, and outdoor sculptures. The staircase also serves as a covered, semi-outdoor seating area that can be used for various activities, such as gatherings, live music, and discussions.

Interior Photography, Beam
Interior Photography, Facade, Steel, Handrail
Designed as a tropical cultural building, Tasik Creative and Innovation Center incorporates balconies, terraces, and semi-outdoor spaces, inviting visitors to enter and explore. To emphasize the public character of the building, a route through the building, passing by the exhibition area, was introduced. This route is accessible during all times of the day, making it possible to see parts of the exhibited works or an art workshop in the making at any time.

Section 02
Section 02
Interior Photography, Chair
The building further contains co-working spaces and an auditorium for events and movie screenings. URGTSK, a creative community in Tasikmalaya, contributed to the programming of the building. The team engaged in a participatory process to understand user needs early in the design stage.

Interior Photography, Facade
Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass, Steel
The volume is wrapped by woven façade elements, which reduce solar heat gain and shade the interior. The woven panels and densities are chosen according to the corresponding program behind the façade and the view to the outside. To conserve energy, the building uses air conditioning only in the auditorium and the main exhibition hall. During workshop events and other functions, the exhibition area can be cross-ventilated by opening the sliding glass wall, allowing for the air conditioning to be turned off.

Exterior Photography, Windows
Project location

Address:Tasikmalaya, Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java, Indonesia

About this office
SHAU Indonesia
Office

Material

Concrete

"Tasik Creative and Innovation Center / SHAU Indonesia" 01 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

