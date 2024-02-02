AlOsami Diwaniya / ILLUMINATE design + build

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The diwaniya in Kuwait is a traditional space used primarily for male social gatherings. In the newly completed AlOsami diwaniya, guests are welcomed with a main iconic wooden door, a minimalistic version of its traditional counterpart. The visitor then enters a reception hall, which leads them to the smaller daily diwaniya room, where people gather and socialize. Just opposite the daily is the grand diwaniya hall, usually used for male and female weddings, funerals, and other family occasions.

The concept of this project is derived from the Arabian palm grove, which once surrounded the site. Each column shape represents an abstracted palm tree and together form a repetitive pattern, creating an intriguing contemporary traditional vernacular expression. The façade speaks to the environment and culture using modern technology and construction. The concrete structure is covered with mocha cream limestone, chosen for its durability and harmony in the harsh desert landscape.

On the inside, the design attempts to echo the façade back to the interiors, creating a modern, sophisticated, yet warm, vibrant feeling. All the walls are also covered with the same limestone and oak wooden panels of similar patterns to shape the main diwaniya walls. Different coves and backlights provide a comfortable and balanced ambiance, while modern chandeliers are used as a statement piece at the center of the grand reception hall.