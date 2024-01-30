Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Yield House / Splyce Design

Yield House / Splyce Design

  • Architects: Splyce Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Swisspearl, Schuco
  • Lead Architects: Nigel Parish
Yield House / Splyce Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vancouver’s westside on an east-west oriented site, the Yield House was designed for hosting multiple family guests throughout the year.

Yield House / Splyce Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ema Peter

A concrete wall, with a cantilevered stair, is the first in a series of built layers in the landscape that define the pedestrian sequence from the road to the main entry.

Yield House / Splyce Design - Exterior Photography, Fence, Stairs, Facade, Garden
© Ema Peter
Yield House / Splyce Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ema Peter

Separated by 17 feet in height, the house is perched high above the sidewalk below, removed from any awkward sight lines from the street, and compromised privacy. A continuous dark band of cementitious panels defines the silhouette of the front elevation, while large glazing panels maintain a sense of light and levitation of the home. Concealed window frames and reductive detailing allow interior spaces to dissolve into the adjacent landscape and views beyond.

Yield House / Splyce Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Ema Peter
Yield House / Splyce Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Ema Peter
Yield House / Splyce Design - Image 22 of 23
Main Floor Plan

On the main floor, a north-south axis punctuated by windows on either end marks a subtle rotation in the plan towards the panoramic view and defines an informal boundary between the spaces. A timber ceiling further articulates this division and brings warmth and texture to the balance of the white palette. Large sliding glass doors open to a deck on grade at the rear of the house, enlarging the space and integrating the inside with the out. The main staircase is bathed in a continuous yet ever-changing quality of light from the skylight/roof deck access above and the tall window to the west, framing views of the cedar and fir trees in the near distance.

Yield House / Splyce Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Ema Peter
Yield House / Splyce Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ema Peter
Yield House / Splyce Design - Image 23 of 23
Upper Floor Plan

The interior is kept deliberately quiet in its materiality and formal layout. The main social spaces are grouped as one - kitchen, dining, and living, while other supporting spaces are discreet, yet connected - a prep kitchen is accessed by a door disguised as part of the kitchen millwork, while the mudroom is tucked conveniently behind the main kitchen. Other informal spaces are intended for retreat and solitude, but not as a total departure from the overall. A home office hides behind the main living room wall, and a library with a seating nook consumes the upper floor stair landing.

Yield House / Splyce Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ema Peter

Splyce Design
Cite: "Yield House / Splyce Design" 30 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

