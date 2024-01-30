Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects

Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects

Save
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects

Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Interior PhotographyDutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior PhotographyDutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, ChairDutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairDutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: V8 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3727
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeroen Musch
  • Lead Architects: Rudolph Eilander, Michiel Raaphorst, David Spierings
  • Construction: Expomobilia AG
  • Main Contractor : Expomobilia AG
  • Interactive Visitor Experiences: Kossmanndejong
  • Integrated Installation And Construction Engineering: Witteveen+Bos
  • Circular Principles And Climate Concept: Aardlab
  • Circular Food System And Oyster Mushrooms: Sign
  • Design Of Roof Lights: Marjan van Aubel Studio
  • Design Of Bio Textile Curtain: Buro Belen
  • Design And Production Of Mycelium Wall And Floor Tiles: MOGU
  • Client: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Netherlands Enterprise Agency
  • City: Dubai
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Musch

Text description provided by the architects. The Netherlands pavilion at EXPO 2020 epitomizes the theme chosen by the Netherlands, ‘uniting water, energy and food’. It enables us to show how our country can link sustainable energy, water management, agriculture, and circularity. The pavilion was designed as a circular climate system, a biotope, and will soon be offering a distinctive visitor experience. It tells the story of the Netherlands' participation in a way that stimulates all of the senses.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Interior Photography
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Image 18 of 29
Plan - Ground floor

Visitors can experience the underlying link between innovative Dutch solutions for water, energy, and food issues. In the pavilion, water is made, energy is generated, and food is harvested. The Netherlands pavilion is markedly different from the other pavilions: That is because the pavilion itself is the exhibition and user experience.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jeroen Musch

The pavilion's architecture is a physical representation of the Netherlands’ key message at this international exhibition, namely the inextricable link between water, energy, and food. A climate system is created using natural phenomena, such as condensation, solar energy, photosynthesis, fungus production, the degree of humidity, and temperature transmission. Water, energy, and food are circularly harvested within this system.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Image 21 of 29
Section - A

The sensory experience of this, combined with a fantastic visitors’ show by Kossmann De Jong and BIND provides a sensational feeling of the power of nature and Dutch innovations based on nature. The pavilion has been designed to showcase sustainability and circularity, and it has also been built with these in mind. All of the materials used will be returned or will gain another purpose at the end. This keeps the carbon footprint of the pavilion as small as possible.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Interior Photography
© Jeroen Musch

In contrast to the civil engineering nature of the exterior, the interior of the pavilion adds a layer of light and refinement. The materials used in the interior are also reusable, recyclable, or biologically degradable. In this regard, it features unique innovations such as a bio-based curtain made from biopolymers, especially designed solar panels that generate energy and at the same time supply sunlight to edible plants.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Jeroen Musch

In the VIP lounge, floor tiles and acoustic wall elements have been designed and implemented using a new bio-based building material that is based on mycelium. Mycelium is the vegetative part of a fungus, that after drying forms the basis of these building products. The pavilion is made with the only material that can be ‘harvested’ locally in addition to sand, namely steel sheet piling. These elements are normally used to create foundation pits for skyscrapers or harbor basins, which we are good at in the Netherlands.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Musch

We borrowed all of the construction materials, namely the sheet piling and tubular struts, from the Dutch firm Meever, which also has a branch in Dubai. At the end of Expo 2020, this material will be returned to the local construction industry so that it can be used in new projects. This enables us to keep the pavilion’s carbon footprint ultra-low, and we will leave behind a clear building plot with only desert sand at the end.

Save this picture!
Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Jeroen Musch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sidr Avenue - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
V8 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Dutch Pavilion Dubai / V8 Architects" 30 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012728/dutch-pavilion-dubai-v8-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags