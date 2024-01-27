CASA A / Wahana Architects

-
Architects: Wahana Architects
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Mario Wibowo
-
Lead Architects: Rudy Kelana
-
-
- Design Team: Wongso Michael, Lidia Natalia
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project located in the midst of an urban housing complex. Casa A was built on an area of 700 square meters, with a total building area of 956 square meters. The client specifically chose this site because of the lush existing trees & green area.
Inspiration arose when conducting a dialogue with the client at the beginning of the project; it was an illustration about a man who lives inside a dark cave so that nature in the brighter area outside the cave becomes the main actor from the inside.
In another story, the client is a family with 2 children with a modern lifestyle. Each family member has distinctive hobbies; however, in their previous house, there is a space where they love spending time together or even doing their own activity. We carefully preserve this spirit of family intimacy and translate it into design layout, scale, materials, & details when designing this project so this house could be a warm shelter for this family.