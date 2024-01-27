Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
CASA A / Wahana Architects

CASA A / Wahana Architects

CASA A / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenCASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsCASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, BenchCASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailCASA A / Wahana Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Wongso Michael, Lidia Natalia
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. This is a residential project located in the midst of an urban housing complex. Casa A was built on an area of 700 square meters, with a total building area of ​​956 square meters. The client specifically chose this site because of the lush existing trees & green area.

CASA A / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Image 23 of 24
2nd Floor Plan
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Mario Wibowo

Inspiration arose when conducting a dialogue with the client at the beginning of the project; it was an illustration about a man who lives inside a dark cave so that nature in the brighter area outside the cave becomes the main actor from the inside.

CASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Mario Wibowo
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Image 24 of 24
Mezzanine Floor Plan
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo
CASA A / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo

In another story, the client is a family with 2 children with a modern lifestyle. Each family member has distinctive hobbies; however, in their previous house, there is a space where they love spending time together or even doing their own activity. We carefully preserve this spirit of family intimacy and translate it into design layout, scale, materials, & details when designing this project so this house could be a warm shelter for this family.

Project gallery

Wahana Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

