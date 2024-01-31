Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Guimarães, Portugal
  • Architects: Hous3
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  569
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ARTEBEL, Cortizo, JMF, Otis, Proflex, Sagidek, Sanitana, Tromilux
[EN]COSTA House / Hous3 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patio, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is a privileged location on the slopes of the Penha Mountains, overlooking the beautiful city of Guimarães. The local complexity, topography and solar orientation, together with the beautiful view of the imposing landscape create the powerful driving forces that we wanted to see reflected in this house.

[EN]COSTA House / Hous3 - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house is two rectangles connected, an “H” arranged in a way that enhances the land, the light and the views. The scheme is very logical, “H” generates an arrival patio where the volumes articulate and move away from each other. The house offers two levels of social spaces and services in the foreground of the city. On the walls of the living rooms and kitchens, we opened large windows that favor the search for horizontal light, transparency and the views that are revealed there.

[EN]COSTA House / Hous3 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

At a higher level, it is reserved for the private and most intimate spaces of the rooms. And in the same search for light, once again, the landscape framed there will be the most beautiful. Outside, between volumes, the house extends, in a large exterior patio, in the open sky as in an exercise in the search for the maximum vertical light ratio.

[EN]COSTA House / Hous3 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Hous3
Office

