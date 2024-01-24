Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Germany
  5. Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Save
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSecondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSecondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailSecondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior PhotographySecondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Herrischried, Germany
  • Site Manager: Manfred Nüßlein
  • Building Technology: Ingenieurbüro Hochrhein GmbH
  • Kitchen Planning: Ingenieurbüro Bliestle
  • City: Herrischried
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yohan Zerdoun

Text description provided by the architects. The two communities Rickenbach and Herrischried in the Black Forest region with a total of 6,600 residents, have joined forces to reorganise their school landscape. After winning the two design competitions in 2016, Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architects from Freiburg were commissioned to extend the existing school building in Rickenbach into a full-time primary school for both communities and to extend the existing school building in Herrischried into a secondary school for grades 5 to 10. The general increase in construction costs and problems with the supply of specific building products led to a longer planning and construction period. The building in Herrischried was completed in 2022.

Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yohan Zerdoun
Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yohan Zerdoun
Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Seven subject rooms with adjoining rooms, three-course or group rooms, flexible learning spaces, an administration and teachers' area, and a canteen (72 seats) with a fully equipped kitchen area for serving a maximum of 300 freshly prepared meals per day were realized. The new three-story building is located on the northwest side of the existing building opposite of the main entrance. The compact building footprint minimizes the impact on the landscape.

Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography
© Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Only on the ground floor the existing and the new building are connected by a transparent, single-story entrance building, that also serves as a weather-protected area during school breaks. The assembly hall and the canteen on the ground floor of the new building are forming the heart of the school complex. The adjacent music hall can be used as a backstage area for events. Other classrooms are located on the first and second floors and arranged around the building center, illuminated by skylights. Flexible learning spaces are located along the south façade of the upper floors.

Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten
Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten
Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography
© Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

The building has been designed as a cost-effective hybrid construction with a load-bearing concrete structure and a non-load-bearing timber framed façade. The vertical timber cladding for the façade is made of untreated regional Douglas fir wood.

Save this picture!
Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yohan Zerdoun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sägestraße 17, 79737 Herrischried, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsGermany
Cite: "Secondary School in Herrischried / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten" 24 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012571/secondary-school-in-herrischried-spiecker-sautter-lauer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags