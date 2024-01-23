Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior PhotographySan Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeSan Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, FacadeSan Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Interior PhotographySan Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture
Spain
  • Architects: ELE Arkitektura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2830
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aitor Estevez Olaizola
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Landia Ormaetxea, Eloi Landia Ormaetxea
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola

Text description provided by the architects. Understanding the crucial role of architecture in channeling desire through spatial, material, and affective relationships, this second intervention of San Antonio School aims to transfer the concepts and sensitivities developed with younger students in the first intervention at the school to students aged 7 to 12. Once again, it is understood that the desire to play and learn freely is the driving force behind the pedagogy of the future, and therefore, an attempt has been made to transform a traditional courtyard into an oasis of creativity. 

San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Image 29 of 30
Image 02
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola

Maintaining the wild and natural character of the environment, sinuous hills about 2.5m high have been created, which allow vision through the wall and are capable of dividing the space into perfectly differentiated enclosures despite being a single continuous space. 

San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Image 27 of 30
3D

Each of the zones is endowed with a different character. The first is the amphitheater and productive and cultivation area. The second zone houses play and sports activities. The third, located at the top of the hill, will be the large meeting dome. Linked to each of the zones and integrated into the surrounding slopes, auxiliary programmatic volumes of reinforced concrete and wood have been constructed. 

San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Interior Photography
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Image 28 of 30
Image 01

The first auxiliary pavilion contains a storage area for the gardens, a viewpoint that frames Mount Mugarra, and a covered meeting space. The second pavilion consists of three cubes open on one side and groups together three different modes of interaction between users and the environment. 

San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola
San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola

By opening gaps in the perimeter walls of the plot, new views are generated for passersby, blurring the boundaries between the dense urban fabric of the historic center of Durango and the green areas belonging to the school and the San Francisco convent.

San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Aitor Estevez Olaizola

Project location

Address:Durango, Vizcaya, Spain

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSpain

Cite: "San Antonio Primary School 2.0. Exterior Area / ELE Arkitektura" 23 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

