World
How to Paint Your Bathroom?

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Give your bathroom a fresh look with a modest investment, avoiding the hassle of extensive construction. Transform the space by adding plants, reconsidering lighting, or experimenting with new colors. If opting for a color change, explore painting the walls or tiles to revitalize the environment. To assist you in this endeavor, we present the perfect paints for the job along with inspiring projects to spark your creativity

How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 2 of 20How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 3 of 20How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 4 of 20How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 5 of 20How to Paint Your Bathroom? - More Images+ 15

What Paint Should You Use to Paint the Bathroom?

When painting the bathroom, it is crucial to select paints resistant to moisture and condensation, given the high water exposure in this area. In the market, two types of paints stand out as the most commonly used for this purpose.

How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 8 of 20
Casa da Cova / Missio 21 arquitectes. Image: © José Hevia

Epoxy

Epoxy paint boasts high waterproofing, durability, and chemical resistance. Primarily recognized for its lasting qualities and resistance to moisture, it creates a tough and impermeable layer, making it a robust choice for damp environments like bathrooms. However, compared to other paints, its formula is more complex, making its application potentially more challenging. Careful surface preparation is necessary before applying epoxy paint.

Acrylic

Some acrylic paints are formulated to be washable and resist mold and mildew growth. As a result, they offer a more cost-effective option than epoxy paints to prevent moisture issues in the bathroom. However, it is not recommended for bathrooms without proper ventilation or for direct application in the shower, where there is increased water exposure, as it is less resistant than the previous option. In such cases, it is more appropriate to tile these areas, including the space around the sink or countertop, to prevent direct contact with water and ensure better preservation of the paint.

How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 5 of 20
Área Externa Sabiá / Estúdio Mangava. Image: © Lela Leme

Regardless of the desired type, when choosing paint, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding surface preparation and proper application. Additionally, consider the need for ventilation during the painting and drying process to ensure optimal results.

Inspiration

Below, we have gathered a series of bathrooms that employ different approaches to enhance the space. Whether painting all surfaces in a single color, incorporating geometric shapes, utilizing tile patterns - which may even include colored grout - or unleashing creativity on the walls, these examples showcase that a well-designed project can completely transform a small space through colors, textures, or finishes.

How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 6 of 20
Louveira Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 10 of 20
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé. Image: © José Hevia
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 13 of 20
Livraria Cabeceira / Estúdio Guega. Image: © Juliana Deeke
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 7 of 20
Raintree House / Studio Saxe. Image: © Kirsten Ellis
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 14 of 20
CVU Apartment / Flipê Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 20 of 20
Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design. Image: © Fábio Jr. Severo
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 16 of 20
Casa Vila Clementino / Degradê Arquitetura. Image: © Julia Ribeiro
How to Paint Your Bathroom? - Image 3 of 20
Reforma Apartamento Tapiales / Estudio Tag. Image: © Bruto Studio

