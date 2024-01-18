Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Berlin, Germany
  • Architect: Ekkehard Voss
  • Project Partner: Joerg Rudloff
  • Project Leader: Philipp Bayer, Burkhard Wyzisk
  • Team: Dennis Ahrendt, Boris Blanek, Magdalena Bolavec, Oliver Lange, Stefan Schoenefuss, Lutz Stoeckigt, Christoph Schroeter, Susanne Bahr; Stefan Drechsler, Beate Schonlau
  • Service Stage 6: Ingenieurgesellschaft Hartmann
  • Client: SAX-Gruppe
  • Historic Preservation: van geisten.marfels architekten
  • Building Equipment: IAM Haustechnik
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Moser

Text description provided by the architects. The new building project Vitalresidenz (Senior residence) Riviera is located in an idyllic location at the historic Olympic regatta course in Berlin-Gruenau. It is framed by a well-kept garden area with a riverside path. While preserving the historic Riviera Ballroom and façade of the former Gruenau Gesellschaftshaus (Society house), both dating from the late 19th century, a modern senior citizens' complex with over 200 barrier-free apartments was built on the property on the Dahme River and a street-side lot on Regattastrasse.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Michael Moser
Plan
Plan

TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten planned two new buildings on the waterside and two more on the land side of the property. With their differentiated façades, the four buildings consciously continue the design and typological heterogeneity of the neighborhood. van geisten.marfels architekten from Potsdam is responsible for the extensive refurbishment of the listed buildings.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Moser
VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Moser

In addition to the senior-friendly apartments, a wide range of services were created for the residents, such as a spacious reception with concierge, gastronomy, rooms for fitness and wellness including a swimming pool as well as communal rooms in the U-shaped building at the Riviera Hall. An outpatient assisted living community and a daycare center in the buildings opposite round off the neighborhood’s offerings. Adjacent to the Riviera Hall is the U-shaped main building that forms a courtyard towards the street. Its two-winged structure has three full stories and a staggered story in the southern section and two staggered stories in the northern wing.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Michael Moser

The main entrance and reception are located directly next to the hall as a central point of contact for the entire residential complex. The motif of the structure of the Riviera Hall with regular window axes and pillars is continued and reinterpreted in the adjoining new building: In regularly alternating axes of projections and recesses with small recessed loggias.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Michael Moser
VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade
© Michael Moser

To the south of the historic, renovated and repurposed Gesellschaftshaus, another new building was constructed, which incorporates the stories and some design elements of the U-shaped neighboring building. Here, however, the cornices are flatter and a monochrome white color scheme was chosen for the rendered façades with colorful accents in the form of textile sun protection and the lock elements. This area is used exclusively for residential purposes. The plot opposite was developed with two further residential buildings. Both are arranged one behind the other in the depth of the narrow plot, with the narrow side facing the street.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Michael Moser
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The front and rear buildings have similar dimensions, but different façades. They each have four full stories and a staggered floor. Both buildings are underpinned by a shared underground car park. All three independent buildings are accessed via Regattastrasse and are designed to be barrier-free by DIN 18040 (Standard for barrier-free construction). The urban development concept envisaged great openness and public accessibility from Regattastrasse towards the water. On both sides of the Gesellschaftshaus, visual axes with passageways to the banks of the Dahme River were provided. Along the waterfront, a publicly usable pathway was created that connects the two green spaces.

VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Waterfront
© Michael Moser

Project location

Address:Regattastraße 168, 12527 Berlin, Germany

About this office
Tchoban Voss Architekten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "VILVIF Senior Residence / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 18 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012331/vilvif-senior-residence-tchoban-voss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

