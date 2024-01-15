Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Japan
  Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Yokohama, Japan
  • Design Team: Jorge Almazán, Shunsuke Shimizu, Amata Tanahashi, Fumika Okuno, Alberto Braiotta, Keita Suzuki, Johan Kouaho, Yuna Matsuyama, Francesco Brusiani, Lorenzo Conti
  • Project Manager: Fumika Araki
  • Structural Consultants: Enshu Structural Consultants
  • City: Yokohama
  • Country: Japan
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography, Beam
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a temporary pavilion to enhance informal social interactions among students at Keio University’s Hiyoshi Campus (Yokohama, Japan). The pandemic proved the importance of face-to-face interaction. Its radical decrease over three years (from April 2019 until April 2022) negatively affected the students’ motivation, academic performance, and mental health. As in-person classes resumed in April 2022, we initiated a series of projects to provide additional spaces outside the classroom and verify their benefits to students. This project represents the initial step in this initiative.

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography, Beam
The pavilion occupies the former site of the 5th building, which was demolished in November 2011. Since then, and despite some gardening elements, the site has mainly remained underused. However, the area has considerable potential as a space for social interaction. Students frequently pass through between classes and gather for lunch around the food trucks stationed in the area during lunch breaks.

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography, Windows
Our proposal aims to enhance this location by adding a temporary pavilion. We devised a cost-effective, small-scale wooden resting space that students could build with supervision from a professional contractor. The design consists of four benches arranged to encourage interaction. On top of the benches, we inserted wooden frames and attached to them triangular mesh fabrics arranged in a checkered pattern. The fabrics cast soft shadows and let the wind through, avoiding excessive wind pressure. All materials and joinery elements are recyclable and can be repurposed.

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab
Plan
Plan

The challenge with lightweight, temporary structures lies in their resistance to wind pressure, particularly in Japan, where strong winds and typhoons are a serious threat. As a foundation, we hid bags filled with pebbles under the benches firmly connected to the pavilion frames. With this approach, we avoid costly foundation work and facilitate the future dismantling of the temporary pavilion.

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
The participating students actively engaged in all project phases, from design conception and prototype development to the final construction and maintenance. A total of 15 students over 12 days built the pavilion in small groups, with the regular supervision of one professional builder who provided training to ensure effective and safe work. No heavy machinery was used. The students assembled the frames on the ground and lifted and inserted them into the structure with their own hands. We used only local Japanese cedar (sugi) wood for the structural wooden elements, with square sections measuring 60 x 60 mm and a maximum length of 3.6 m. These dimensions and the lightness of sugi wood made any piece easy for one or two people to handle.

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab
Diagram
Diagram
Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab
Process. Image
Process. Image

To simplify the structure, we avoided diagonal cuts and implemented a triangulated design. With this triangulation, all joints are articulated and can be secured with only two screws per joint. Students without any prior experience in construction could insert the screws easily using electric impact drivers. 

Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab - Exterior Photography, Beam
The pavilion has become a new point of interaction since its opening in the spring of 2023. It shows the potential of strategically placing inexpensive, small buildings in underutilized sites to promote informal exchanges and activities. Similar methods can also be applied to the vacant plots sprouting in many cities. The participatory construction method utilized in this project reduced costs while enhancing a sense of community and environmental responsibility among participants. We hope that this method could become an inspiration not only for other campuses but also as a tool to create small gathering spaces that promote citizen participation in neglected neighborhoods.

Address: 4-chōme-1-1 Hiyoshi, Kohoku Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 223-8521, Japan

About this office
Jorge Almazán
Office
Keio University Studiolab
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsJapan

Cite: "Hiyoshi Pavilion / Jorge Almazán + Keio University Studiolab" 15 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

