Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects

Exhibition Center • Belo Horizonte, Brazil Architects: Life Projects

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

City: Belo Horizonte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Center of Reference for Artisanal Cheese (CRQA) is a cultural space that brings together products and experiences related to one of the great assets of our gastronomy - cheese - gathering qualified teachers, researchers, and technicians.

Designed by Portuguese architect José Lourenço and installed in Space 356, in Belo Horizonte, the CRQA is covered with iron rods, bringing an immersive ambiance with curves inspired by the mountains of Minas, in a complex and well-worked architectural and exhibition design.

The CRQA will gather a permanent exhibition about Artisanal Cheese, a collaborative store, a library dedicated to gastronomy, an amphitheater for various events, a social area, and a complete classroom with a didactic kitchen for training activities in culture and gastronomy.

The library will be the first in Minas Gerais dedicated to Gastronomy, with national titles on cuisine and food culture, research and scientific theses, and also translations into Portuguese of the main international gastronomy books, many of them unpublished in Brazil.