Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Brazil
  5. Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects

Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects

Save
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects

Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior PhotographyArtisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior PhotographyArtisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairArtisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior PhotographyArtisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Exhibition Center
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Life Projects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estudio NY18
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALPEC, BH Stones, Homeoffice, INFINIT0 VIDROS, Woddy
  • Lighting Design: Templuz - Paola Duarte
  • Automation: Esence - Mario Nunes
  • Locksmith: Accero - Lucas Carvalho
  • Construction : PRS Engenharia - Roger Rossi; EPO - Guilherme Santos
  • Woodworks: Cook Cozinhas - Sheila Carvalho
  • Exhibition : Celia Corsino
  • City: Belo Horizonte
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. The Center of Reference for Artisanal Cheese (CRQA) is a cultural space that brings together products and experiences related to one of the great assets of our gastronomy - cheese - gathering qualified teachers, researchers, and technicians. 

Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18
Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18

Designed by Portuguese architect José Lourenço and installed in Space 356, in Belo Horizonte, the CRQA is covered with iron rods, bringing an immersive ambiance with curves inspired by the mountains of Minas, in a complex and well-worked architectural and exhibition design.

Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Estudio NY18
Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Image 24 of 24
Sketch
Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18
Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography, Column, Arcade
© Estudio NY18

The CRQA will gather a permanent exhibition about Artisanal Cheese, a collaborative store, a library dedicated to gastronomy, an amphitheater for various events, a social area, and a complete classroom with a didactic kitchen for training activities in culture and gastronomy. 

Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18

The library will be the first in Minas Gerais dedicated to Gastronomy, with national titles on cuisine and food culture, research and scientific theses, and also translations into Portuguese of the main international gastronomy books, many of them unpublished in Brazil.

Save this picture!
Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects - Interior Photography
© Estudio NY18

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. Adriano Chaves e Matos, 100 - Olhos D'Água, Belo Horizonte - MG, 30320-900, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Life Projects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerBrazil
Cite: "Artisanal Cheese Cultural Center / Life Projects" [Centro de Referência do Queijo Artesanal / Life Projects] 11 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012121/artisanal-cheese-cultural-center-life-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags