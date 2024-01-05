Populous Reveals Design for a New Gaming and Esports Arena in Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! "Populous - Qiddiya Esports Arena - Gaming & Esports District . Image Courtesy of Populous

Populous has unveiled the design of the Qiddiya City Esports Arena, a new facility aimed to become the focal point for Qiddiya City, a planned entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Featuring the largest total area of video screens of any esports arena, along with immersive 4D technologies, the new arena strives to become the central attraction in the ‘world’s first mixed-use gaming and esports district.’

Populous has created a distinctive architectural identity for the 5,155-seat multifunctional venue, comprised of six tapered volumes enmeshed in neon lights. The arena is scheduled to become the first development of Qiddiya City. The new district, part of the wider Saudi Vision 2030, is planned to house four dedicated esports venues, hoping to attract up to 10 million visits per year.

Immersive technologies are integrated throughout the arena, striving to create enchanting fantasy worlds for the fans. Large screens, combined with 4D haptic seats allow visitors to sense, feel, and even smell the action, while advanced AV systems contribute to the overall experience and strengthen the city’s “Play Life” ethos. Sightline studies inform the optima seating arrangement in the main auditorium, while parametric design tools have been used to define the screen locations. The result is a ‘digital chandelier’ placed centrally within the seating bowl.

To mitigate the circulation flows, two concourses are wrapped around the seating bowl, giving access to the different functions within the arena. A centralized arcade offers breakout zones for gaming as well as spaces for a food ‘souk’, retail and entertainment areas. These spaces can be fully operational even on non-event days. Approximately 20% of the arena is dedicated to hospitality services, centered around six distinct concepts aligned with gaming culture. Back-of-house and event production spaces are also carefully integrated to offer a complete experience for fans, brands, athletes and promoters.

Recognized for their designs of sports and esports arenas, architecture office Populous has also recently unveiled images of the Indy Eleven Stadium in Indianapolis, planned to become the new home for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team. Populous-designed stadiums in the United States and Mexico are also scheduled to host the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.