World
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos

Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos

Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools
Aguas Nuevas, Spain
  • Architects: Iterare arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Lead Architects: Rubén Gutiérrez Rodríguez, Pedro Ponce Gregorio
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Just a few kilometers from the city of Albacete, in one of the villages built in the 1960s by the Spanish National Institute of Colonization, this distinctive work serves as an annex to the current nursery school in Aguas Nuevas. An essential building which forms are primarily driven by the few spaces it hosts. Therefore, only two volumes are involved in the composition: the first, narrower and elongated, connects to the existing building and houses the entrance and service areas, while the second, the main volume, rises above the rest with the sole purpose of providing children with a new type of space. An original, unexpected, and undiscovered place for them to engage in their activities.

Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Zarzoso

Hence, it is natural that, from a spatial perspective, this classroom becomes the most representative space of the project. That´s why its position on the floor plan is set back from the façade line, located in between two courtyards: one at the rear, facing south, for the children to play, and one at the front, opening onto the street, allowing vegetation to grow. Its exceptional height, on the other hand, gives special prominence to the interior volume of this space. A large area flooded with light, where children, almost unconsciously, can also observe the play of shadows cast by the building on its surfaces. This can be witnessed through the two large windows that precisely capture the ever-changing patterns of the day.

Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© David Zarzoso
Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso

On the façade, in compliance with the setback required by code, the building also creates a new seating area for the village's residents. A sort of public bench where passersby can rest and parents can wait for their children.

Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

Project location

Address:02049 Aguas Nuevas, Albacete, Spain

About this office
Iterare arquitectos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSpain
Cite: "Kindergarten in Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos" [Escuela infantil en Aguas Nuevas / Iterare arquitectos] 07 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

