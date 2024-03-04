Design Guide: Working with Fiber Cement Facades

The manipulation and combination of materials are ongoing pursuits in architecture. This has not only broadened the possibilities for construction but also enabled the creation of distinctive shapes and aesthetics by using the same materiality. An example of this is Portland cement, an essential element in the mixture of water and aggregates that make concrete, which allows the creation of both load-bearing and decorative elements. In parallel, as a result of the exploration of innovative materials, fiber cement emerged (invented by Ludwig Hatschek) at the end of the 19th century, combining Portland cement, mineral-based materials, and cellulose fibers.

Nowadays, fiber cement —distinguished by its key technical qualities of slenderness, lightness, durability, and flexible aesthetics— has stood out in various applications associated with design, ranging from furnishings to facade systems. It is in the latter where it has adopted notable expressions due to its textures, incombustibility, rain resistance, and malleability. For this reason, we have developed a design guide that addresses the use of fiber cement, exploring the principles that should be considered when designing the facade, regarding its materiality, dimensions, layout, details, and special applications.

Material, Dimensions, and Thickness

Equitone fiber cement consists of a diverse range of panels that offer different textures, ranging from smooth surfaces with a matte finish, like Pictura, to textured options, such as Lunara, and even panels with three-dimensional shapes, like Linea, among other alternatives. Thicknesses range from 8 mm to 12 mm, depending on the system. The maximum usable sizes vary from 1220 x 2500 mm to 1250 x 3100 mm formats. This flexibility enables the adaptation of the facade to various design conditions and scales, accommodating different dimensions.

Layout

Fiber cement can be cut and arranged in various layouts, based on the facade's design proposal. In addition, the material can be manufactured in any modulation. However, when designing, specific modules optimize the dimensions of the system and unlock the circular potential of fiber cement cladding. For instance, sizes greater than half the maximum manufacturing lengths become progressively less economical in ratio to the distance downward from full length to half length, as indicated in the graphs in this guide. The shaded areas indicate the least economical modules cut from a standard sheet size (based on a 1220 mm x 3050 mm sheet).

Joints, Fixings, and Support Frames

Following the layout, aspects such as joints, fixings, and supporting structures are very relevant to the facade’s design. Typically, four types of joints are used between panels ranging from a minimum of 8mm to a maximum of 12mm. The described joint types include open joints with a clear gap; overlap joints where the bottom of one panel overlaps the top of the lower panel; covered joints featuring expressive features over joints to highlight patterns; and baffled joints using a profile behind panels to block direct lines without complete sealing.

The panels can be fixed to timber, steel, and other metal support structures, using fixings (UNI-screw and UNI-rivet) through the face of the panel with color-matched heads to blend in, or a concealed system employing an undercut anchor fixed to the back of it. It is important to consider that the pattern of the panels will influence the layout of the support frame—which in turn affects the ventilation behind the panels—, so the optimization of the modulation directly impacts the optimization of the structure. Overall, the final support frame design should ensure a consistent pathway for air to circulate behind the facade and account for the differential movement of materials.

Details

Addressing various conditions that may arise when designing a facade, fiber cement panels are adaptable to multiple circumstances, such as corner intersections, parapet details, and curtain wall details, among others. These details serve a dual purpose: they functionally protect the facade against water penetration and ensure adequate airflow, while also playing a decorative and sensory role. In this context, the details for the edges of the panels can include open joints or be provided with a decorative trim profile, thus adding an aesthetic element to the overall design of the facade.

Special Applications

Although fiber cement is commonly used as facade cladding, the versatility of this material allows special applications to be carried out with the panels, such as perforations, extreme cuts, surface milling, and even achieving curvatures in the facade. In the latter case, the minimum radius at which an 8 mm EQUITONE panel can be fixed is 12.00 m, with fixing supports at most every 40 cm.

Furthermore, architects and designers can engage with Equitone's service team to determine the optimal ways to apply the material, not only in roofing but also as a decorative element, such as Brise soleil, and even in shutter applications.

Taken together, both the principles outlined in this guide and the in-depth exploration of fiber cement for facade design prominently underscore the unique potential that this material contributes to contemporary architecture. It has evolved and adapted to become a versatile solution with key technical qualities that contribute significantly to both the functional and aesthetic aspects of architectural design.

For more information about Equitone and other fiber cement design solutions, please refer to the design guide or visit the product catalog.