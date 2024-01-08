Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects

Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects

Save
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects

Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeYangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeYangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeYangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Interior Photography, ChairYangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Schools
Wu Xi Shi, China
  • Architects: MINAX Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architects: Zhigang Lu
  • Design Team: Congyi Huang、Zhirui Liu、Chang Liu、Xue Zhao、Zhite Li、Nidan Wu、Jian Chen、Tong Hao
  • Collaborators: Jiangsu Hezone Architectural Design Co.,Ltd. Jiangsu Nantong Liujian Construction Group Co.,Ltd.
  • Clients: Wuxi Liangxi Education Bureau
  • City: Wu Xi Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Recognizing Liangxi as a " city central district " grappling with insufficient school facilities, the government aimed to optimize the distribution of educational resources. The overarching goal was to establish genuinely outstanding schools that are easily accessible to the local community.As a 9-Year Schools featuring 36 primary school classes and 18 secondary school classes, the challenge extended beyond meeting standard per capita land use requirements.

Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

It also required reserving ample space for future expansion while adhering to construction standards. The irregular site presented layout constraints, particularly after setting a standard 400-meter running track and sports facilities. Consequently, the design had to deal with the impact of the irregular southwestern plot, balancing functionality, efficiency, spatiality, and unique characteristic.

Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Qingshan Wu

Following the placement of the four basic teaching units, the introduction of a winding corridor injects an emotional dimension into the rational layout, infusing a gentle sense of relaxation into the precision of efficiency. This curved corridor serves as a pivotal space, integrating administrative buildings and several specialized classrooms, while also facilitating essential circulation and public activities. It surrounds and connects various blocks, forming enclosed spaces of varying sizes that harmonize lower-level classrooms and auxiliary rooms with the natural environment, creating a dynamically atmospheric whole. Above the second floor, where a rational and quiet atmosphere is required for regular classrooms and administrative offices, a vertical separation is established.

Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

The campus positions its main entrance on the south side, with the administrative building extending vertically along the curved corridor upon entering the site. Moving northward, two teaching buildings are designated for primary school use, with the primary school's entrance and drop-off system concentrated on the south side of the campus. The northernmost five-story teaching building is allocated for secondary school use, with the entrance and drop-off system situated on the north side. At the irregular site's southeast corner, an art and sports building is constructed, encompassing a canteen, an auditorium, and a gym.

Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Within stringent constraints, Yangming Experimental School fulfills comprehensive educational functional requirements. Through simple and unconventional means, we aspire to infuse poetic elements into the campus, blending warmth into the calm and rational dimensions.

Save this picture!
Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Qingshan Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Liang Dong Lu, Liang Xi Qu, Wu Xi Shi, Jiang Su Sheng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MINAX Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "Yangming Experimental School / MINAX Architects" 08 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011823/yangming-experimental-school-minax-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qingshan Wu

扬名实验学校 / 米丈建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags