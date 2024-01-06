Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago

toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago

toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photographytoiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Interior Photography, Chairtoiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photographytoiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photography, Facadetoiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Commercial Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Izumo, Japan
  • Architects: Takashi Ago
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ENDO Lighting Corporation, Eishin Kogyo Co., Kakudai, NIPPON STEEL, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Roval
  • Contractors: Naitou Gumi Corporation
  • Design: Takashi Ago
  • City: Izumo
  • Country: Japan
toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Takashi Ago

Text description provided by the architects. A new store of the beauty salon "toiro/h" with the concept of diverse individuality and brilliance. The location is Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, which is known for having one of Japan's leading shrines, Izumo Taisha. From the mountains behind, you can see the scenery of clouds rising in layers, which is said to be one of the origins of the name of the place.

toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Takashi Ago
toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Image 14 of 14
Plan
toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Takashi Ago

Synchronizing this natural phenomenon with architecture, shadows overlap, and I tried to bring it closer to a soft state swaying in the wind. In the precincts of Izumo Taisha, which is said to be a matchmaking shrine, a huge shimenawa(sacred rice-straw ropes) is dedicated. Inspired by the fact that the act of "tying" in this region has a special meaning, A 12mm white rope twisted with thin resin fibers was used for a total length of 1300m.

toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Takashi Ago

The ropes are tied to the ground at irregular intervals and bent at different angles, like folding a folding screen. The knots were filled with local crushed stone to make them appear to rise above the ground. The same materials were used for both the exterior and interior, and they were made without distinction. The ambiguity was amplified by mixing and adding imaginary reflections in the mirror. In the bleached interior, the different "colors" of the visitors emerge.

toiro/h Beauty Salon / Takashi Ago - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Takashi Ago

Project location

Address:Izumo, Shimane, Japan

Takashi Ago
