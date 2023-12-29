Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior PhotographySDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, FacadeSDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, WindowsSDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, WindowsSDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - More Images+ 14

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Day Care
Setagaya City, Japan
  Design And Supervision: HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro
  • City: Setagaya City
  • Country: Japan
SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. In today’s society, children tend to be cut off from the local community due to the decline in local communities caused by the increasing number of nuclear families the declining birthrate, and the excessive security of urban nurseries, which often results in the loss of learning opportunities for children such as "independence" and "individuality" that are originally fostered through contact with the community.

SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Chair
© Studio Bauhaus
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

As described in approaches such as citizenship education (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Policy) and ESD “Education for Sustainable Development” (Japan proposed and now UNICEF is leading the initiative), we believe that children's practical experiences in their development, in which they are involved with many local people and their daily lives, will help them to grow in independence and individuality, and as citizens, they will help to build the society of the future.

SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus
SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

The building maintains security as a nursery school, as well as open "community zones" (gallery, garden, large and small community spaces, and terrace) along the railroad tracks street.

SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Studio Bauhaus

Daily interactions take place, such as daily conversations between children and local residents in the open garden and terrace, a gallery displaying children's works that local residents stop by, and daily activities in the community space. On the other hand, many local events have been held, such as concerts, plays, exhibitions, local festivals, and workshops with creators.

SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Studio Bauhaus
Sections
Sections

Children continue to grow up in an environment of diverse activities with local people and many opportunities to experience the culture, with the "community as a field of learning."

SDJ Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

Project gallery

Project location

Setagaya City, Tokyo, Japan

HIBINOSEKKEI
Youji no Shiro
Top #Tags