House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, WindowsHouse in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailHouse in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ovar, Portugal
  • Architects: Nelson Resende Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  990 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tripé
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MDF, Rubicer, Sosoares
  • Lead Architect: Nelson Resende, Arquiteto
  • Exterior Arrangements: Nelson Resende, Arquiteto
  • Structures: Sandra Leite, Engenheiros Civis
  • Water Thermal Acoustic: Sandra Leite, Engenheiros Civis
  • Electrical Installations: José Cardoso, engenheiro eletrotécnico
  • Builder: Várias empresas
  • Project Date: 2018/2019
  • Construction Date: 2019/2022
  • Client: Particular
  • City: Ovar
  • Country: Portugal
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tripé

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of a small house on a very small plot of 80.00m2, located next to the city park in Ovar, made it possible to solve a 2-bedroom typology, with very controlled areas and developed in a type of construction that was intended to be flexible and adaptable, in a certain adaptation of the request to the area of the existing land.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tripé

The privileged location, given that this house is on the front line of the city's urban park, ends up placing it in a prominent position, so its materialization tended to take on the responsibility of making the city stand out, ensuring the creation of an improved urban image, a kind of object house, assumed to be worked on like an inhabited sculpture.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Tripé
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 35 of 47
Plan - Ground floor
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Tripé

However, we are talking about a micro-construction, with an implantation area of 40.00m2, allowing the dwelling to be developed on two floors plus an access to the 3rd floor, an outdoor space par excellence.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 36 of 47
Plan - 1st floor

The stratification of the program - social use on the ground floor, private use on the 1st floor, terrace on the 2nd floor - is accompanied by a differentiation of the polygons of each of the floors, the materials that make them up, externally and internally, as well as the environments that were sought.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Door
© Tripé

The garden on the patio, which expands on the park and makes the adjacent interior spaces more enjoyable, the small balcony that supports the bedrooms and finally the terrace, in the volumetry that seeks to merge with the landscape.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Tripé
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 42 of 47
Perfil 03
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Windows
© Tripé

The aesthetic result of the articulation of the various materials is also the result of the search for a certain bucolic register, of accommodation with the increasing visual presence of the park and its trees that grow year after year, densifying the canopies and the shadows they produce, making the paths more pleasant, creating habitat for the various birds that chirp, for the breeze that through the trees creates lulling melodies and that, in this way, allows us to look at the house as a kind of retreat, where not only the built object itself but we ourselves can afford a certain abandonment of mundanity, a kind of conscious disinterest in urbanity, frenzy and everyday life - and the house itself reveals this apparent empathy with a more relaxed, unpretentious and quietly accommodating posture in its apparent vulgarity, which is nothing more than acceptance of its surroundings.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Tripé
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 41 of 47
Perfil 02
House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tripé

Trying to age in an honest and integrated way with the garden that surrounds it, creating patinas in the different shades of exposed concrete that make up each of its floors.

House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tripé

Project gallery

Cite: "House in city park, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto" [Casa no parque da cidade, Ovar / Nelson Resende Arquitecto] 25 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011529/house-in-city-park-ovar-nelson-resende-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

