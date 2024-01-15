Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco



  • Architects: Galeria Arquitetos, Terra Capobianco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  526
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Bertazzoni, Brastemp, Deca, Dometic, Elettromec, Gorenje, Lanzara, Lightworks, Lumini, Mekal, Nani Chinellato, Pratikline, REKA, Samsung, Solarium, Tuboar
  • Lead Architects : Fernanda Neiva, Ana Terra Capobianco
  • Collaborating Architects: André Braz, Marina Carvalho, Paola Ornaghi
  • Construction: Kompet Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi
  • Landscape Lighting : LightWorks
  • Hydraulics: Ramoska & Castellani
  • Structural Engineering : BRZ Projetos de Engenharia
  • Country: Brazil
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The reform project for a residence located in the Terras de São Jose condominium in Itu was based on the desire of a couple with two children to spend more time with friends and family away from the hectic rhythm of São Paulo City. The house acquired by the family had its living area redesigned through a precise and rich intervention, resulting in a spacious, cozy, and sophisticated environment. 

House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The layout of the house on the "L-shaped" plot allows for different situations of use in the surrounding gardens. The pool is located in the central garden, with access to the main level of the house, 6.5 meters above street level. Next to the pool is the gourmet balcony, which serves as the entrance to the residence and welcomes visitors with a cozy atmosphere, given the prominent presence of wood in the ceiling and carefully selected furniture by the architects of the project. 

House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Image 19 of 24
Ground floor plan
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The continuity of the wooden ceiling into the interior of the residence marks the axis of the social area of the house and connects the central garden with the backyard, which is more intimate and houses the jacuzzi and hammock. 

House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Manuel Sá
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The wooden ceiling gains height in the living and dining room by simulating a two-water roof slope. The difference in ceiling height provides spatial variation within the same large space. The layout contributes to the fact that although it is a single space, it has different uses, such as a reading area and a TV room. The social area also separates the guest bedrooms, located in the west wing of the residence, from the family, who occupies the east wing, ensuring privacy for both.

House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Manuel Sá
House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Manuel Sá

Galeria Arquitetos
Office
Terra Capobianco
Office

