House in Itu / Galeria Arquitetos + Terra Capobianco

Houses • Brazil Architects: Galeria Arquitetos, Terra Capobianco

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 526 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Bertazzoni , Brastemp , Deca , Dometic , Elettromec , Gorenje , Lanzara , Lightworks , Lumini , Mekal , Nani Chinellato , Pratikline , REKA , Samsung , Solarium , Tuboar Manufacturers:

Lead Architects : Fernanda Neiva, Ana Terra Capobianco

Collaborating Architects: André Braz, Marina Carvalho, Paola Ornaghi

Construction: Kompet Engenharia

Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi

Landscape Lighting : LightWorks

Hydraulics: Ramoska & Castellani

Structural Engineering : BRZ Projetos de Engenharia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The reform project for a residence located in the Terras de São Jose condominium in Itu was based on the desire of a couple with two children to spend more time with friends and family away from the hectic rhythm of São Paulo City. The house acquired by the family had its living area redesigned through a precise and rich intervention, resulting in a spacious, cozy, and sophisticated environment.

The layout of the house on the "L-shaped" plot allows for different situations of use in the surrounding gardens. The pool is located in the central garden, with access to the main level of the house, 6.5 meters above street level. Next to the pool is the gourmet balcony, which serves as the entrance to the residence and welcomes visitors with a cozy atmosphere, given the prominent presence of wood in the ceiling and carefully selected furniture by the architects of the project.

The continuity of the wooden ceiling into the interior of the residence marks the axis of the social area of the house and connects the central garden with the backyard, which is more intimate and houses the jacuzzi and hammock.

The wooden ceiling gains height in the living and dining room by simulating a two-water roof slope. The difference in ceiling height provides spatial variation within the same large space. The layout contributes to the fact that although it is a single space, it has different uses, such as a reading area and a TV room. The social area also separates the guest bedrooms, located in the west wing of the residence, from the family, who occupies the east wing, ensuring privacy for both.