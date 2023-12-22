Bunker Complex in Brandenburg / Maedebach & Redeleit Architekten

+ 13

Use / Building Function: Storage and analysis of explosives and detonating materials

Technical Building Equipment: HTR Ingenieure

City: Brandenburg

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The Brandenburg State Office for Property and Construction commissioned the construction of several bunkers, which are used for the storage of explosives and for defusing improvised explosive and incendiary devices. The site, which was formerly used for military purposes, is embedded in dense, sloping woodland.

11 new buildings. A total of 11 new buildings for two different users were constructed on the 12-hectare site. In addition to a shared staff building, several earth-covered bunkers were built to serve as interim storage facilities for ammunition.

Other bunkers are used to store and defuse explosive materials. Explosives can be safely handled and dismantled in the decommissioning facility. Here, a complex machine for decommissioning explosives was specially developed in collaboration with several component manufacturers, and its assessment process for the European-wide CE safety marking was initiated.

Individual geometries. Each building has its geometry, which results from its technical function. Although each structure differs significantly in form, all are linked by a common façade material – red, sharp-edged, profiled metal sheeting.

The buildings’ strong red color and clear volumes are recognizable from afar, making it easier for users to find their way around the spacious site. The color, material, and form of the new buildings signal their technical functions and are in contrast to the natural surroundings - and yet the two worlds appear to coexist respectfully.