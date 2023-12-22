Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  Architects: Federico Craig, Jesica Bava
  Area:  3681 ft²
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramicos La Plata, DAMITECH, FV, Murvi, Roca
  Lead Architects: Federico Craig, Jesica Bava
House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a prism leaning against the south side of a square corner lot of approximately 30m on each side,  releasing a large void towards good orientation. The absence of pre-existing vegetation, a condition of new private urbanizations in the periphery, made it necessary to design a "porous" house that includes a large number of intermediate shaded spaces.

House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán
View / Section A
View / Section A

A metallic grid of I-Profiles, painted matte black, inscribes not only the geometry of the proposal but also a virtual volume that includes terraces, galleries, voids, and green patios. In this way, all interior spaces open frankly to the north with the protection that these spaces provide.

House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Interior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán
View / Section B
View / Section B

The south face, blinder, capitalizes on the mandatory perimeter withdrawal from upper continuous windows that guarantee cross ventilation in both the social ground floor and the first floor, where the private areas are located.

House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán
Axonometric
Axonometric
House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Windows, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

The mixed construction system allowed development of the work in stages, as required by the client. First, the total structure of the building was built, starting with the dry assembly of the metal structure. In-situ concrete slabs  were later linked to this three-dimensional matrix.

House in Cauquén / Federico Craig + Jesica Bava - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán

Top #Tags