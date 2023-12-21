SV House / spaceworkers

+ 21

Architects In Charge: Henrique Marques, Rui Dinis

Architects: João Ortigão, Marco Santos, Tiago Maciel

Interior Design: Olive Grey

Financial Advisor: Carla Duarte

City: Sobrado

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The SV house is located in a rural context surrounded by the typical traditional houses with sloped roofs, small windows, and wrapped by anonymous architecture.

The plot for the house is where once was the owner's grandparents house, it’s small in scale but huge in stories and memories for the whole family.

Since the beginning, we knew that we wanted to create something disruptive in this environment, something that stands out from the crowd but at the same time was quiet and silence for the street, offering privacy to its inhabitants and giving hers a new perspective of the chaotic surroundings.

The house materialises itself in a concrete block where de openings for the different spaces go beyond the mere need for ventilation and natural lighting. From the outside, they are an important element in the composition of the elevations and in the perception of the occupation of the house that they reveal, but without revealing too much. Internally, these openings focus on framing pieces of the distant landscape, or even the sky, avoiding the close surroundings punctuated by houses. Each space has a critical look at a particular point in the landscape, allowing users different views of the same landscape depending on the position and size of the window they are looking at.

On the outside, the use of exposed concrete emphasizes the idea of solidity that we wanted to express in contrast to the light wood and white walls of the interior that express lightness. It is also in this dichotomy that the house relates to its neighbors and to those who inhabit it and walk through its spaces.